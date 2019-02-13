Using glue and craft sticks, students in Kenny Lannes’ engineering class at St. Mary’s Dominican High School applied their knowledge of the basic physics of bridges, including such concepts as shear loads and bending moments. Teams experimented with shapes to determine which ones were the strongest structurally and collaborated on design and construction. The final test of their completed bridges was the weight-bearing test, starting with a 500-gram weight.
The engineering course covers the basic concepts and equations in several fields of engineering, including electrical, mechanical and civil.