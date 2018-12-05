Eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season, but be safe. To that end, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann once again is offering free rides home during the holiday season for those who've had too much to drink.
The program, which began Thanksgiving Day and runs through Jan. 2, allows residents to call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free ride home from a deputy with no questions asked.
A Sheriff’s Office deputy will pick up callers and take them home if they live in St. Bernard, or for those who live outside the parish, to a sheriff’s substation where a friend or family member can pick them up.
Pohlmann said the goal of the program is to cut down on drinking and driving and to prevent injuries from vehicle crashes.
Callers will be given a ride home, but not to a bar, nightclub or to another party.
“We don’t want to arrest you for driving while intoxicated or another impairment,” Pohlmann said. “So, instead of getting behind the wheel if you are impaired, just give us a call and we will pick you up and give you a ride.”
The free Holiday Ride Home program began in St. Bernard Parish in 1986 and was the first of its kind in the New Orleans area. About two dozen people take advantage of the program each year.
Toy giveaway
St. Bernard Parish children ages 12 and under are invited to pick their own free toy at the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Rummel Council 5747 annual Christmas gift giveaway. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center grand ballroom, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive In Chalmette.
About 2,500 toys will be given away at the event, which is open to the public. Santa will be there, too.
Event Chairman Cisco Gonzales said turkeys and food baskets also will be given out at 9 a.m. for families who have vouchers. Needy families should contact their church or school to secure a voucher. The toy distribution is first-come, first-served, while supplies last.
Although the council has donated holiday food baskets to needy families for decades, the large-scale toy distribution started in 2007.
About 125 volunteers organize the holiday event, which also gets donations from Operation Merry Christmas, the Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council 8442, and The Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund. For information, call Gonzales at (504) 329-6411.
Shipyard opening
St. Bernard Parish officials celebrated the opening of the Delacroix Island Shipyard located at 5565 Delacroix Highway, St. Bernard.
The Meraux Foundation donated waterfront property for the new pier as well as property across the highway for the newly dedicated shipyard. Located close to fishing waters, vessels will not need to travel as far inland for repairs. This shorter trip will save fishermen time and money.
“Fishermen are the backbone of the St. Bernard Parish economy, and they play an important role in preserving our culture. That’s why we are so proud to donate this land so that it might be of a benefit to them,” said Rita Gue, the president of the Meraux Foundation.
The new pier includes a pavilion and underwater lights for fishing. It is free and open to the public seven days a week around the clock. With the new dry dock and shipyard, large vessels can be lifted out of the water and brought across the highway to a fenced-in shipyard, getting commercial fishermen back to work faster.
CHS Christmas Gala
Chalmette High School’s annual Christmas Gala will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 7 at the Chalmette High Cultural Arts Center, 2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette. Tickets can be purchased at www.sbpsb.org/ccac.
The musical selections center around the theme "Christmas Time Machine" and will feature performances from the CHS band, chorus, Charmers, technical crew, and students in Chalmette High School’s Talented and Gifted program. Chalmette High School Ambassadors and culinary students also will be featured.
More information can be found at www.sbpsb.org/ccac. Tickets are limited and will sell out. Tickets are $12; advance purchase is recommended.
Knights of Nemesis social
The Knights of Nemesis Social Club and Parade will host its social meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, at The Palms Too Restaurant, 8000 W. St. Bernard Highway, Arabi.
Members and prospective members are invited. Food will be provided. The Knights of Nemesis organization was formed in 2004 and has paraded in the parish for the past 13 years. The 14th annual Knights of Nemesis parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 23. For information about the social or parade, contact Billy Showalter at (504) 583-3998 or visit www.knightsofnemesis.org.
Chalmette Battlefield comes alive
In the National Park Service’s program dubbed "1815 Alive," living history experts in period dress will show off military and civilian skills of the Battle of New Orleans era at the site where it happened. The free demonstrations will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.
Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve is located at 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. For information, call (504) 281-0510 or visit www.nps.gov/jela.
New Kiwanis officers
The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi recently held its 62nd banquet and installation of officers and board members. Ellis Fortinberry was installed as president.
The other officers include Don Duplantier as president-elect, Jeff Southerland as vice-president, Kristine Koepp as secretary, Robert E. Showalter as treasurer, and Sammie E. Catalanotto as past-president.
Board members are Michael B. Chutz, Shirley Pechon, Greg Rome, Sara Pena-Spiehler, Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, Terry Pitre, Tracy Duplantier and Patrice Cusimano. Kiwanis La-Miss-Tenn District Lt. Governor Judith Anne "Judi" Zimmermann swore in the officers and board.