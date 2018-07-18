Registration for the 2018-19 school year for all students, from kindergarten through high school, will take place July 23 through the start of the school year. Only students new to the Jefferson parish public school system must register. Students who are currently enrolled at a Jefferson Parish school do not need to complete registration. Students can be registered weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school they will attend. Registration will not take place on Aug. 9.
To download registration forms and for general registration information, visit jpschools.org. You can learn what school your child will attend with our school/transportation search tool at jpschools.org/findaschool.
The 2018-19 school year for students in grades 1-12 starts on Aug. 9. Students in kindergarten and pre-K start on Aug. 14 or 15, depending on the school. For information, contact the school or the school system's Compliance Office at (504) 365-5312.