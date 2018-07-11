SAFE SITTER: The Parenting Center at Children's Hospital and the Junior League of New Orleans will present Safe Sitter Essentials classes with CPR this summer at the Junior League headquarters, 4319 Carondelet St. The one-day classes for young people in grades six through eight will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 14-15 and July 21-22. The $50 fee includes lunch; some scholarships are available. For information, call (504) 896-9691 or email chparenting@lcmchealth.org.
PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP: Dr. Jay Rao and Dr. Bruce Copeland will be the principal speakers when the Big Easy Fleur de Lis Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 30, in the Esplanade I room in the first-floor conference center at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, email Bonnie Huddleston at Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or visit BigEasyFleurDeLis.org.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.