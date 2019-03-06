In Louisiana's climate, heartworm disease is a threat year round. It's a huge problem in our area, and both dogs and cats are at risk if they are not on preventatives.
The disease is easy and inexpensive to prevent, but very difficult, painful and expensive to cure. Please note that heartworms are curable, and once treated, most dogs go on to live full, healthy lives. However, being proactive to prevent the disease is a big part of being a responsible pet owner.
HOW IT SPREADS: Dogs and cats can become infected with heartworms only through the bite of an infected mosquito. It takes a single bite for an animal to contract the disease. Even "inside" pets are at risk, since mosquitoes can get inside, and most pets need to use the bathroom outside.
Heartworms are not contagious, and people and other pets in the home cannot catch them from an infected pet.
TESTING: Pets should be tested at least annually for heartworms because, at the beginning, there are no symptoms. My dogs are tested twice a year — once at annual appointments and once at semiannual checkups.
It takes about seven months for the larvae to mature into adult heartworms. As more and more worms crowd the heart and lungs, most dogs will develop a cough. As the disease progresses, dogs will become winded easier and will not have the same level of energy. With advanced heartworm disease, dogs can pass out from the loss of blood to the brain, and they can retain fluids. Most dogs will die if not treated.
TREATMENT: Heartworm treatment consists of a series of injections over a period of time that kill the adult heartworms in the blood vessels of the heart. During treatment, as the worms die, they break into pieces, which can cause a blockage of the pulmonary vessels and result in death. Because of this risk, dogs must be kept calm and quiet during the course of treatment and for a period afterward. Unfortunately, for cats, there isn’t really a treatment outside of open-heart surgery, and a heartworm diagnosis is an eventual death sentence.
PREVENTION: Prevention of heartworms is easy and inexpensive. There are monthly pills, monthly topicals administered to the skin and six-month injectables. Talk to the vet to see which preventive is right for your pet.
The American Heartworm Society recommends year-round heartworm prevention. Many preventatives also include protection for other intestinal parasites such as roundworms, whipworms and tapeworms, so the benefits are numerous.
REINFECTION: A dog that has been treated for heartworms can get them again. That's why continual prevention is so important.
ADOPTING: It is common for shelter dogs to have heartworms. It’s perfectly fine to adopt a dog with heartworms, but the adopter must be committed to having the disease treated properly. Some rescues and shelters offer assistance with treatment.
