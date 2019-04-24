The Junior Philharmonic Society of New Orleans will feature dancers, instrumentalists and vocalists from throughout the greater New Orleans area at a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in Dixon Hall at Tulane University, 3682 St. Charles Ave. Admission is free.
The society selects performers presented in one of two concerts for awards. Performers include dancers Natalie Boese, 14, and Emma Grace Madison, 12.
Instrumentalists and vocalists include Brandon Carcamo, 22; Yelyzaveta Gorbachova, 16; Emiy Gu, 12; Daniel Lee, 14; William Lieu, 17; Jessie Pickens, 17; Lainey Pickens, 17; Molly Stockmeyer, 16; Kathleen Sullivan, 18; Sophia Vu, 11; and Genevieve Zainuri, 8. For information, visit jrphilnola.org