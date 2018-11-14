Cabrini_cross_country_Carter_White

The Cabrini High School cross country team includes Alana Carter, front left, and Kennedi White, front right. Behind them, from left, are Alaina Rodriguez, Katelyn Kerner, Sydnie Newton, Madisyn Acosta, Pierra Charles, Olivia Michelli and Lauren Goens.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The cross country team from Cabrini High School in New Orleans became the 2018 District 10-4A champions on Oct. 31, winning its second consecutive district title. 

The Crescents were led by two-time district champion senior Madisyn Acosta, who won the race in a time of 20:18. One second behind her was junior teammate Pierra Charles. Cabrini placed six runners in the top 10 overall, beating out rival Ben Franklin High School 23-34. Carver High School placed third overall.

The six Cabrini Crescents who were earned All-District honors at the District 10-AAAA championship meet were:

  • Madisyn Acosta '19 (20:18), first
  • Pierra Charles '20 (20:19), second
  • Lauren Goens '21 (21:24), fifth
  • Olivia Michelli '20 (21:38), sixth
  • Sydnie Newton '20 (21:56), ninth
  • Katelyn Kerner '21 (22:19), 10th.

The Cabrini cross country team is coached by head coach Chaz Caiado and assistant coach Angelina Cardenez-Butler '11.

