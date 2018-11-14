The cross country team from Cabrini High School in New Orleans became the 2018 District 10-4A champions on Oct. 31, winning its second consecutive district title.
The Crescents were led by two-time district champion senior Madisyn Acosta, who won the race in a time of 20:18. One second behind her was junior teammate Pierra Charles. Cabrini placed six runners in the top 10 overall, beating out rival Ben Franklin High School 23-34. Carver High School placed third overall.
The six Cabrini Crescents who were earned All-District honors at the District 10-AAAA championship meet were:
- Madisyn Acosta '19 (20:18), first
- Pierra Charles '20 (20:19), second
- Lauren Goens '21 (21:24), fifth
- Olivia Michelli '20 (21:38), sixth
- Sydnie Newton '20 (21:56), ninth
- Katelyn Kerner '21 (22:19), 10th.
The Cabrini cross country team is coached by head coach Chaz Caiado and assistant coach Angelina Cardenez-Butler '11.