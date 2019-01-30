Robbin Gordon Cartier, a harpist from East Orange, New Jersey, will be the featured performer at the fifth annual New Orleans Jazz and Pop Harp Concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave. in Metairie.
Cartier is a teacher in the East Orange School District. Her performance credits include appearances at Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York City; the New Jersey Performing Arts Center; the Pablo Casals Music Festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and the National Symphony Orchestra of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Other artists who will perform with Cartier include local harpists Patrice Fisher, Luke Brechtelsbauer, Rebecca Babin and Cassie Watson.
JEFFERSON HISTORY: Historian, author and journalist Carolyn Kolb leads the fourth session on the history of Jefferson Parish, “The Roaring Twenties, Huey Long, the Depression and World War II, sheriffs and power.” It takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
TAX PREP: Judith Phillpott and Laurie Schmaltz, a mother-daughter team of tax professionals, will give a tax update seminar at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Phillpott and Schmaltz will provide an overview of new tax laws and answer questions about tax-related issues.
DREAMWORK: Marian Enochs Gay, a certified natural dreamwork practitioner, will present “An Introduction to Natural Dreamwork" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Natural Dreamwork is a process of working with dreams for personal and spiritual growth. It has roots in Jung's basic approach toward dreams as a very natural experience. Instead of seeing dreams as riddles to be solved, the emphasis is on what the dreamer feels in the dream.