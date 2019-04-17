The Jefferson Community Action Program is accepting applications for its 2019 Summer Youth Employment Program.
Open to Jefferson Parish residents ages 18 to 24, the program is funded through the community services block grant and the workforce development youth program and is geared toward helping youths from families with low income gain work experience.
“We are looking to hire 30 to 40 people for the program to be administrative support staff, facility maintenance support, groundskeepers and animal-care attendants,” program Director Jedidiah Jackson said. “Unless we have more applications than spots to hire from, we let the applicants know that they are eligible to begin the pre-employment process three weeks before we officially start the program so that they can get started with their paperwork.
“If there are more applications than spots, a lottery is held to select the program participants so they can begin the pre-employment process.”
Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Hazel Hurst Community Center, 1121 South Causeway Blvd., Old Jefferson, and again at the same time on Tuesday, April 23, at the Gretna Community Center, 1700 Monroe St., Gretna.
Required documents include a current Louisiana driver’s license or state picture identification for all household members over 18; proof of residence such as a current lease, a current utility bill or government document issued within last 30 days; and a copy of each applicant’s high school diploma or GED certificate.
Those selected for the program must pass a drug test and agree to a physical.
The program helps clients "create paths to self-sufficiency and stability,” Jackson said. “The summer youth employment program helps us to meet that goal through creating opportunities for our clients to be compensated via a livable wage and gives them real life, on the job training to prepare them for the world of work.”
For more information, call the Jefferson Community Action Program’s office at (504) 736-6900.
Food truck fest
The Gretna Food Truck Festival takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 301 Huey P. Long Ave., between Third and Fourth streets.
Some of the participating vendors will include Diva Dawg, Thai D-Jing, South in Ya Mouth, Grilling Shilling, Queen on Wheels, Crepes a la Cart New Orleans, Bonafried, Sultan Shish Kebab and the Quesadilla Company food trucks.
Admission is free.
Free concerts
The Lafreniere Park continues its annual Thursday spring concert series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Al Copeland Concert Stage in the park, 3300 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
Groovy 7 will perform Thursday, and on April 25, Contraflow performs.
Concessions will be available for purchase. The series is free and open to the public.
St. Joseph reunion
An all-school reunion for graduates of St. Joseph High School in New Orleans will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph Church, 1802 Tulane Ave., New Orleans.
Metairie resident Marcia Ramil Curole, who graduated from St. Joseph in 1973, said there will be organ music and a prayer service to remember deceased classmates.
“We will also have a presentation by artist Elise Grenier, who is restoring the crucifixion mural behind the main altar,” Curole said. “We will also be selling prints of the church and school with all proceeds going to the church.”
Donuts and coffee will be served following the service.
For more information, email sjhscotties@gamil.com or call (504) 473-8009.