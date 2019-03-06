A place called Mary’s Song Restoration Center for Women saved the life of April Angeron-Bourg.
“I was heavily addicted to drugs, which eventually caused me to lose my children,” Angeron-Bourg said. “I was homeless and everything else that comes along with the drug addict lifestyle.
"When I walked through the doors of Mary's Song, I thought it was going to be like any other rehab where I would learn how to live without drugs, but instead I met the Lord here, and he gave me a whole new life.”
Mary's Song is a faith based women's rehab and restoration center for those struggling with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as other life-controlling problems.
A division of Victory Fellowship in Metairie, Mary’s Song will hold its inaugural golf tournament at 9 a.m. April 12 at TPC Louisiana Golf Course in Avondale.
The cost is $150 per golfer. Several prizes will be awarded including a five-day, four-night cruise on the Carnival, Princess, Norwegian or Royal Caribbean Cruise lines; a Pebble Beach golf vacation; $1,000 Southwest Airlines or Amazon gift card; and a seven-night resort stay for the winner of the shootout contest.
The deadline to register for the tournament is March 10.
“In the 12 months the women are at Mary’s Song, they are able to get help for their addictive behavior and rebuild their lives, whether it is after incarceration, after their children have been taken away or through family interventions,” said Angeron-Bourg, an administrative assistant at Victory Fellowship.
“In December of 2017, I was awarded custody of my little girl, and I now I have a relationship with my oldest daughter that has been put back together better than I could have imagined.
“God transformed me from the inside out. Miracles happen at Mary's Song, and I'm actually one of those miracles.”
For more information and to register for the tournament, call (504) 822-1341.
Book sale, antiques mart
The Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner, will be the site for two popular events next week.
First, the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library's semiannual Big Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. March 14-16, and from noon to 5 p.m. March 17.
The sale will include over 65,000 items such as gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, video tapes, music tapes and records. Most items are priced from 50 cents to $3.
“Three items will be auctioned at the sale,” said Peg Phelps, publicity chairwoman for the book sale. “First is a beautiful copy of ‘Impressionism: The Painters and the Paintings,’ by Bernard Denvir, presenting the history of Impressionism between 1874 and 1886. Next, is a copy of ‘The Official Military Atlas of the Civil War,’ an authoritative account of the campaigns told through actual maps used by Union and Confederate armies.
“And there is a limited collector's set of 10 DVDs of ‘The Matrix’ with remastered picture and sound, plus 5 DVDs packed with new supplemental materials.”
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Jefferson Parish Libraries. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library at (504) 455-2665 or email friendsjpl@yahoo.com.
Also at the Pontchartrain Center is the 43rd annual Antiques and Vintage Collectibles Mart, sponsored by the Crescent City Depression Glass Society. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 16 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17.
The sale includes antiques, depression glass, pottery, elegant glass, pressed glass, silver, china, furniture, vintage jewelry, 1940s to 1970s collectibles, linens and historical coins.
There will be 25 local and out-of-state dealers.
For information, call Carol Martinez at (504) 392-5887 or Vicki Hale at (504) 392-5093, or go to the crescentcityglass.org
Net proceeds will be shared with the Angels’ Place, a nonprofit organization in Metairie that provides respite and end-of-life services to terminally ill children and their families.
3-Point Club dinner
The 3-Point Club of New Orleans will hold its second annual dinner at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Chateau Golf and Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner.
The dinner will feature New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and a special guest player from the Pelicans.
The 3-Point Club is a community service organization supporting the Pelicans, basketball and the New Orleans community.
The members of the Pelicans and the 3-Point Club last summer held their third annual Junior Training Camp for children with cancer, heart disease and other medical problems that prevent them from participating in athletic activities. The next camp is scheduled for July.
The buffet dinner costs $50. There will also be a cash bar.
Proceeds will be used to provide college financial assistance for students whose lives have been affected by health issues.
To reserve a spot, call M.J. Axinn at (504) 914-6242 or email 3pointclubofneworleans@gmail.com.