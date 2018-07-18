Judith and Thomas Bonner Jr. will discuss their new book, "Sherwood Anderson and Other Famous Creoles," at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"Famous Creoles" is a parody of Miguel Covarrubias’ "The Prince of Wales and Other Famous Americans." It features drawings of prominent characters from caricaturist and designer William Spratling.
The book also includes a forward written in the style of Sherwood Anderson by William Faulkner, who originally arranged and captioned the drawings for release.
Judith Bonner provides an introduction to the subjects and their significance. She and husband, Thomas Bonner Jr., researched and provided short biographies of each individual that bring to life this collaboration in an updated replica of the first edition of the classic by the original publisher.
Spratling and Faulkner captured many of the creative luminaries of the day living in the French Quarter, including Nathaniel Curtis, Oliver LaFarge, Samuel Louis Gilmore, Ellsworth Woodward, Natalie Vivian Scott, Frans Bloom, Richard Kirk, Moise Goldstein, John McClure, Elizabeth Thomas Weirlein, Keith Temple, Lyle Saxon, Grace King, Genevieve Pitot and many more.
Thomas Bonner Jr. is professor emeritus at Xavier University, where he specialized in the study of American literature, particularly that of William Faulkner, Kate Chopin and Edger Allan Poe, as well as world literature.
Judith H. Bonner is senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection, where she has worked since 1987. She is the author of numerous scholarly articles and catalogs on Southern art and art criticism.
NUTRITION CLASSES: Karen Marie Jones, nutrition agent with the Jefferson Parish office of the LSU AgCenter, will present a series of nutrition classes beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.
The sessions will take place at 2 p.m. on five Wednesdays, except for Aug. 1. The first session focuses on Rise and Shine Cobbler as the demonstration, and “Make Half Your Plate Fruits and Vegetables” as the lesson.
ADULT SPELLING BEE: The Jefferson Parish Library will hold its sixth annual spelling bee for adults at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Adults 18 years and older can simply come to the event on the day it is held. The purpose of the Adult Spelling Bee is to promote good spelling and good spelling habits and to expand vocabulary and encourage accurate word usage and pronunciation. The spelling bee is a contest in which individual competitors are eliminated as they fail to spell a given word correctly.
ROMANCE WRITER: Linda Thurman, author of "Hollywood South: Glamour, Gumbo and Greed," will discuss movies made in Louisiana, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Thurman’s presentation, titled “How to Make Your Novels Irresistible to Hollywood,” is part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Southern Louisiana chapter of the Romance Writers of America.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: Barbara Forrest, retired professor of philosophy at Southeastern University, will discuss “Why Academic Freedom Is a Fraud: The Threat to Science Education,” at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
She will discuss the Discovery Institute's promotion of its academic freedom bill, a version of which became the Louisiana Science Education Act in 2008. She will also discuss the state of academic freedom today.
MINDFULNESS SEMINAR: Rolf VanAnders, a fitness coordinator and yoga instructor, will demonstrate the principles of mindfulness and meditation at 7 p.m. Monday, July 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. VanAnders says that bringing mindfulness to any activity transforms it into a kind of meditation.
CLARINETS: The Clarinet Quacks, an ensemble consisting exclusively of clarinets, performs classical music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
