A series of lectures focusing on African-American genealogy will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The fair will feature display tables staffed by organizations including the Genealogical Research Society of New Orleans, the Jefferson Genealogy Society and the West Bank Genealogy Society. Also present will be lineage organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Colonial Dames and the United States Daughters of 1812.
The schedule of speakers include:
10 a.m.: Introduction to African-American Genealogy with Gaynell Brady
Brady will discuss overcoming the many obstacles for African-Americans searching for their ancestors. The vast majority of African-Americans are descendants of the 400,000 slaves brought to North America in the 18th and 19th centuries. Since slaves had no legal rights, they are often not found in many of the traditional record sources available for that period.
Brady is a local museum professional who has served as an education program consultant and curator at the Louisiana State Museum for five years.
11:15 a.m.: DNA Testing with Ja’el Gordon
African-American genealogical records are scarce. Add to this the widespread record destruction in the South and tracing African ancestors can be a formidable task. Gordon explains where DNA testing comes in.
Gordon work toward her master's degree in museum studies included staging exhibits of narratives of former slaves from interviews conducted by the Federal Writers Project in the 1930s.
12:30 p.m.: The Challenge of African-American Records with Antoinette Harrell
Research on African-Americans after the Civil War involves the same types of records as those used for white people. Harrell will discuss birth and death records, marriage certificates, church records, newspapers and more, along with Louisiana African-American Census records, Louisiana church records and court resources.
Harrell, a Ph.D., is a renowned genealogist and historian. She is the producer and host of "Nurturing Our Roots" genealogy television talk show and author of several books.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, the Metro Centers for Community Advocacy, and the Kenner Police Department are providing resources for domestic violence victims. They will come together from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner.
Representatives will assist those seeking protective orders and other relevant help, such as food stamp applications and information on child support.
JEFFERSON PARISH HISTORY: Historian, author and journalist Carolyn Kolb leads the fifth session on the history of Jefferson Parish, “Postwar, Interstates, Suburbs, the Change to Parish President and Council Government.” It takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
WORLD WAR II: Pat Doyle, a local World War II historian, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. His topic will be Old 666, a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber assigned to the 43rd Bomb Group in 1943. It was piloted by Lt. Col. (then Captain) Jay Zeamer on the mission that would earn him and 2nd Lt. Joseph Sarnoski each a Medal of Honor, and every other member of the crew a Distinguished Service Cross.
FATHER/DAUGHTER POETRY: Tulane professor Peter Cooley and his daughter, Nicole Cooley, professor at Queens College-City University of New York, will discuss and read from their poetry collections at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
HYPNO THERAPY: Members of the Louisiana Hypnotherapy Association will present a seminar focusing on ways to use hypnosis to keep newly made resolutions at noon Saturday, Feb. 9, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. Group members can help with weight loss, smoking cessation and other issues.