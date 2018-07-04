Learn about the holdings of the Louisiana Research Collection at Tulane University when its head, Leon C. Miller, speaks at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The Louisiana Research Collection collects, preserves and makes easily accessible library and archival resources relating to the study of Louisiana. The collection has grown to encompass almost four linear miles of archival documents, books, maps and other resources.
Among the holdings are Colonial documents from William Penn, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and others. The research collection also has a renowned Civil War collection and a Louisiana arts and literature section featuring materials from Mark Twain, John Kennedy Toole and William Faulkner. It holds the celebrated Carnival Collection, as well as sections on women and gender, religion and Louisiana’s political heritage.
Miller will explain how residents can access the collection for genealogical or other research purposes.
GETTING VOTERS INVOLVED: The New Orleans Secular Humanist Association offers a “Getting Voters Involved” seminar at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The presentation is open to people of all political stripes and beliefs. Attendees will learn how to register voters, build relationships with members of Congress and organize a group in their neighborhood.
WWII DISCUSSION: Samantha Cavell, history professor at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, will talk about the women of Bletchley Park and their role in using the enigma machine to sink the German ship Bismarck at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
IRIS PROPAGATION: Eileen Hollander will talk about irises at a presentation titled “Louisiana Iris Propagation by Seed and Rhizome” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Hollander says irises can become congested over time, which tends to inhibit flowering. She will provide a short PowerPoint presentation followed by a hands-on demonstration with each participant taking home a Louisiana Iris seed pod to practice what they have learned.
HARP CONCERT: Nicolas Carter, a harpist raised in Paraguay and Minnesota, will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Carter learned to play the harp in Paraguay, a country with a distinguished tradition of harp music.
He became a professional musician while living in Minnesota, where he has performed as a solo artist and with Latin-American, world-music and classical ensembles. Carter has performed throughout the United States, Europe, South America and Israel.
ART EXHIBIT: Seventeen paintings by Mitch Porretto, a retired offshore pump mechanic, computer technician and artist, are on exhibit at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Porretto has been drawing all of his life but switched to painting seven years ago. His favorite scenes are outdoors — such as building and swamp scenes.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.