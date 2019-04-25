Look through your closets and dressers and find something pink to wear -- especially a bra to decorate if you have one -- for the fourth annual Krewe de Pink’s Pink Bra 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, along the river levee beginning at the Rivershack Tavern, 714 First St., Gretna, and ending at the Old Point Bar, 545 Patterson Road, Algiers.
Entry fee is $30 per person until Friday, May 10. After May 10 and on race day, the fee is $35.
Race day registration is from 7 a.m to 7:30 a.m. Following the race, there will be food music and a contest for the best pink decorated bra.
Award will be presented to the first-, second- and third-place male and female finishers. There will also be a first-place youth male and female award for those 13 and younger.
Special ribbons can be purchased for $5 each for the “Honor Wall” in memory of a loved one, friend or co-worker who has been diagnosed with breast cancer or has died from the disease.
Parking will be available at the bus barn, 801 Patterson Drive, Algiers, two blocks from the race finish line. Bus transportation will be available from Algiers to the start of the race in Gretna between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit cancer research at the Tulane Cancer Center.
For more information, email info@krewedepink.org or go to www.krewedepink.org
Art of prayer at Chabad
Rabbi Mendel Ceitlin of Chabad Jewish Center in Metairie will offer a course titled “With All My Heart,” a six-session series by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute that will examine the Jewish art of prayer and spiritual experience.
The series begins Tuesday, May 7, and will be held at 10:30 a.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center, 4141 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie.
Participants will study the history and philosophy of Jewish worship, seeking to discover the elegant structure embedded in the Jewish prayer book and within Judaism’s ancient traditions.
The course, designed for people at all levels of knowledge, is open to the public, and those attending do not need to be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship.
To register, call (504) 534-8685 or visit the website www.jewishlouisiana.com/JLI
Local Disney musical
The St. Philip Neri Drama will present the Disney musical "High School Musical, Jr." Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and again on Sunday, May 12, at 6 p.m. in the St. Philip Parishioners Center, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie.
Reserved tickets are $10; general admission tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.
The play is directed by Stacy Taliancich Randall.
For tickets and more information, email amydufrechou@cox.net or call (504) 382-5481.