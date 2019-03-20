The St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church Women will sponsor the annual Treasures and Trinkets garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the church, 6017 Camphor St. in Metairie.
A variety of items will be for sale including glassware, women's accessories such as purses, belts, shoes and jewelry, small appliances, kitchen items, toys, children's clothing, furniture, art, collectibles, books, tools and sporting equipment.
“The money raised will be used to help fund our budget for missions all over the world, and mainly, the money is used here for local missions,” said Bettie Kernion, a member of St. Matthew’s. “This past year, we supplied uniforms, shoes, coats, backpacks and a brand new washer and dryer for two Jefferson Parish public schools.”
The two elementary schools were Vic Pitre and Mildred Harris, both on the West Bank.
“The washer and dryer are on the Mildred Harris campus,” Kernion explained. “All of the 40 pre-K students have a blanket or towel for napping. These are sent home at the end of the week. Some come back washed, some stay in the school bag ... Now those items can be washed at school now.”
Proceeds from this year’s sale will also go to MacDonell Children’s Services in Houma and to the Methodist Home on the north shore.
“These two homes provide a stable home for children who for whatever the reason cannot live at home, whose parents are in prison or who cannot take care of them,” Kernion said.
Kernion added that St. Matthew’s has also helped 121 programs in more than 110 countries.
“Some of these include supporting college education for girls in China, women farmers in Haiti, women and children receiving treatment for tuberculosis in the Philippines, crisis intervention for migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong and financial opportunities for rural communities in Mozambique,” Kernion said.
For more information about Saturday’s sale, call St. Matthew’s at (504) 888-1155.
Irish-Italian parade Sunday
There’s one more parade left to roll: the 37th annual Irish-Italian Parade, at noon Sunday in Metairie.
The Irish grand marshal is Greg Champagne, and the Italian grand marshal is Dominick Impastato.
The parade will take the traditional Metairie route beginning on Veterans Memorial Boulevard just outside Clearview Shopping Center. It will continue to Severn, U-turn on 17th Street and proceed on the other side of Severn.
Once the parade reaches Veterans, it will again turn left and disband at Veterans and Martin Behrman Avenue.
Prior to the parade, there will be two special events.
First, a party to toast the co-grand marshals will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Stepbrothers Bar and Grill, 4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. There will be free food and refreshments.
And second, a dinner dance will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 22, at Chateau Golf and Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. The cost is $77.25 (tax included) per person and includes a buffet dinner, refreshments and music by The Top Cats.
For more information, email Eddie Renton Jr. at edrenton@aol.com or Jerome Volk at j.volk1@cox.net.