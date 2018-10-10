Four local authors who are known nationally for their thrillers will discuss their latest books at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
They are Pamela Kopfler for "Downright Dead"; Bill Loehfelm, "Let the Devil Out"; Barry Morgan, "Habana Intrigue"; and Erica Spindler, "Fallen Five."
Here are synopses of the books:
"Downright Dead": After a TV show airs footage of the resident ghost at Holly Grove, the converted Louisiana plantation is flooded with calls to book rooms. But the ghost of the owner, Holly's, not-so-dearly-departed husband has left the building. She keeps up the pretense of a haunting for the sake of business, but after a debunker challenges the TV show’s credibility, the crew returns to prove the ghost is real.
"Let the Devil Out": It’s Carnival in New Orleans, and rookie cop Maureen Coughlin's night working parades begins calmly. But as she's dealing with a half-naked man who throws himself onto the hood of an oncoming SUV, gunshots ring out. With three wounded and a handful of drunken witnesses, Maureen has a full-fledged investigation on her hands. Who was the shooter? Who was he after? Who’s the next target?
"Habana Intrigue": Terry Quinn, an aging government agent, is sent to Cuba to arrange the kidnapping of a Russian officer. Posing as a tourist, he's met by American and Canadian agents there to coordinate the defection of a Russian diplomat. But when he's introduced to a beautiful Cuban woman, they form a romantic bond and she becomes a key factor in carrying out his mission.
"Fallen Five": Detectives Micki Dare and Zach Harris are called in to investigate after a millionaire developer leaps from atop his luxury hotel on the night of its grand opening. After Micki receives a mysterious package from her long-dead mentor, they realize this is no ordinary case. A dark force is once again threatening the Big Easy.
FINANCIAL AID: Carol Langston will discuss financial aid possibilities for college students at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Langston will discuss the College Scholarship Service Profile, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program and Louisiana’s Taylor Opportunity Program for Students.
DIABETES EDUCATION: Beth Gambel, area nutrition educator for the LSU AgCenter, will present “Diabetes Awareness” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2750 Manhattan Blvd. Harvey. The talk will include diabetes basics; information on carbs, sugars and starches; and managing diabetes.
COMPUTER CLASS: The Edith S. Lawson Library at 635 Fourth St. in Westwego will host a free class on basic computer skills at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The class is limited to four people on a first-come, first-served basis.
CLASSICAL CONCERT: Internationally renowned performers Qing Li, violinist, and Paolo Andre Gualdi, pianist, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Li is the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s principal second violin, and is frequently featured as a soloist. Italian pianist Gualdi has performed recitals in Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil and the United States. He has also appeared with many orchestras including the Georgia Philharmonic, Atlanta Philharmonic, Florence Symphony and the Universidade de Caxias do Sul Symphony.
JESUIT EDUCATION: Eric Platt, assistant professor of higher education at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, will present “The History of Jesuit Education in New Orleans” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Saint Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 1540. Its members, called Jesuits, believe that scholarly excellence plays a role in helping men and women achieve moral excellence. It was with this focus that the Jesuits arrived among the first settlers in New Orleans and Louisiana, eventually establishing Loyola University and continuing the Jesuit tradition of creating centers of education.
GREAT BOOKS: The Great Books Discussion Group will talk about "The Moviegoer" by Walker Percy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: The Old Metairie Library’s Mystery Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road. The book to be discussed is "Raven Black" by Ann Cleeves.
Winner of Britain's Duncan Lawrie Dagger Award, "Raven Black" begins on New Year's Eve with a lonely outcast named Magnus Tait. The next morning the body of a murdered teenage girl is discovered nearby, and suspicion falls on Magnus.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Old Metairie Library hosts Scrabble Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.