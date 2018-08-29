Four local authors, Gary Alipio, Vicki Branton, Daisy Harrison and Stacey Miller, and one illustrator, Alexis Breaud, will talk about their new children’s books at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"The Craziest Fishing Tale on the Bayou": Alipio's book is an adventurous middle-grade novel about family, fishing and overcoming adversity. Hatcher Hampton, 11, is competing in his first fishing rodeo with hopes of winning $500 and bragging rights over his older brother.
Alipio is an award-winning advertising writer and marketer and an amateur fisherman. Readers can find his creepy short stories in "Bayou Bogeyman Presents Hoodoo and Voodoo."
"Donkey Otie’s Forever Birthday Story": Branton's book is the tale, in poetic verse, of a donkey that carried Mary, the mother of Jesus, into Bethlehem before she gave birth.
Branton is the Teche Life Editor at The Daily Iberian. Her features appear on Sunday, a Wednesday food page and Friday religious story and column, "Coffee Talk With God." They can be found at iberianet.com.
"Cajun ABC," and "The Unhuggables": Breaud is the illustrator for two books. "Cajun ABC," written by Ricky Pittman, is an alphabetical tour of Cajun country and culture. "The Unhuggables," written by Ken Sosa, is about a boy who avoids his mother's hugs.
Braud earned an undergraduate degree in visual art with a focus on painting and sculpture from Nicholls State University. She grew up in Cut Off and now lives on a small farm outside of Hammond.
"My Grandmother Lives in a Shotgun House": Through rhymes and images, Harrison's story paints a picture of New Orleans families and architecture.
Harrison has taught for nearly a decade and holds a master's in teaching from Xavier University. She teaches at Albert Cammon Middle School.
"Sweetie Petey": Miller's story is about a young boy who struggles to be true to himself rather than succumbing to the pressures of others to change. She wrote the book to aide in the development of young readers' social awareness.
She has taught children with special needs in the Jefferson Parish public school system for more than 20 years. She was twice recognized as teacher of the year by her colleagues.
GENEALOGY AND NEWSPAPERS: Christina Bryant, a librarian at the New Orleans Public Library, will teach patrons how to use online databases and get the most out of a genealogical search at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
This course will focus on how to navigate the historic newspapers database Newsbank, including printing and saving. It also will walk patrons through various searching methods and provide lessons on how to search efficiently.
Bryant is a certified archivist and has worked as the head of the Louisiana Division/City Archives and Special Collection at the New Orleans Public Library since 2015.
TECH TALK: Krewe de Tech, formerly the Computer Club of New Orleans, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Krewe de Tech helps people take advantage of everything personal computer technology can do to improve their lives. Whether a person has a smartphone, laptop, tablet, desktop with local or cloud storage, members of Krewe de Tech have the technical expertise to solve problems.
SCIFI NIGHT: The Old Metairie SciFi and Fantasy Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.
Group members will screen “The Ultimate Warrior,” a 1975 science-fiction action-adventure film directed by Robert Clouse. One of a series of post-apocalyptic films from the 1960s and 1970s, it is set in post-civilization New York City in 2012 and depicts the struggles of a small enclave of inhabitants attempting to survive in a compound beset with packs of starving pillagers.
TOASTMASTERS: The bilingual Toastmaster group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road. The group helps professionals build strong public speaking skills. All levels are welcome.
LIBRARY DIRECTOR HONORED: Marylyn Haddican, director of the Jefferson Parish Library System, has been named one of four recipients of the Monte M. Lemann Award presented by the Louisiana Civil Service League.
Haddican earned an undergraduate degree in psychology and a graduate degree in library sciences from LSU. She began as a page in the Jefferson Parish Library System more than 34 years ago. She was appointed Jefferson Parish Library director in 2012.
The award goes annually to those who have given distinguished service to the advancement of the Louisiana Merit System of Public Employment.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.