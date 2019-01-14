Commuters from Metairie and Kenner may have another 10 days to endure delays caused by the closure of one lane of I-10 east near Veterans Memorial Boulevard, a state official said.

The lane has been closed since the Jan. 9 hit and run accident in which a car forced one trailer of an 18-wheeler over the side of the bridge, where it caught fire. The fire was hot enough to damage the the underside of the elevated interstate and the pillars that support it. Emergency repairs are underway.

The left lane is closed for about half a mile. The entrance to I-10 east from Power Boulevard is also closed. The wreck forced the closure of the interstate and some feeder roadways, including Interstate 310, snarling traffic for hours.

No arrest has been made in the hit and run, though police have said they are looking for a silver sedan that may have been the cause of the accident.