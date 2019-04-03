Four days after his third birthday, in December 2013, Daniel Wedge IV was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. After almost four years of undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Daniel will mark his two years post-treatment on April 9.
“Looking at Daniel, you would never be able to tell the journey he has been on,” said his father, Daniel Wedge III. “After our son was diagnosed, my wife, Michele, and I vowed to give back after everything we’ve been through and after everything that was done for us.”
So mark your calendars for Friday, April 5. The Wedge family will host its second St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Gattuso’s Neighborhood Restaurant, 435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna. There will also be raffles and silent auctions.
Those who want to participate are asked to get financial donations from family, friends and colleagues. All donations will go to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that raises money to help find cures for children with cancer in the United States and around the globe.
According to the website www.stbaldricks.org, the head-shaving events “raise not only funds but an awareness to show kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them while bringing hope to their families and friends.”
“We have been involved with St. Baldrick’s since 2014 when our son was the ‘honored kid’ at the Finn McCool’s head-shaving event in New Orleans,” explained Wedge, a communications officer with the Jefferson Parish Fire Department who was born and raised on the West Bank. He now resides with his family in Metairie.
“Daniel shaved his head in 2017 and 2018, raising $1,300. And he wants to shave again this year, telling us that he wants to help other kids like him.”
Last year, the Wedge family's first St. Baldrick’s event raised more than $27,000.
“There were no St. Baldrick’s events on the West Bank, so I reached out to the owner of Gattuso’s, Brad Gattuso,” Wedge explained. “We gathered some friends who we consider family and who put on a benefit for us after our son was diagnosed. Our initial goal was $10,000.
"However, we surpassed that a few weeks before the event. We then raised the goal to $20,000, and that night, 33 people shaved their heads, and we raised $27,493. This year our goal is to raise $50,000.”
Locally, Children’s Hospital and Ochsner’s Children have been recipients of grants from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
“My personal goal is to raise awareness of childhood cancer, help fund research to find better treatment and ultimately, a cure,” Wedge said. “We don’t want any child to go through what our son went through. We don’t want families to hear the words, ‘your child has cancer.’ Unfortunately, it can happen to anyone.”
Those who want to volunteer to have their heads shaved on Friday can register online at www.stbaldricks.org/events/gretna2019
For more information, email Daniel Wedge III at wedge6045@yahoo.com.
Lenten reflection
The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs will sponsor a Lenten Morning of Reflection from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 5, at the Archdiocese of New Orleans Cenacle Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie.
Guest speaker will be Rev. Jose’ Lavastida.
The cost is $10 per person. For information and to register, email jtaroconnor@cox.net.