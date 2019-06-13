S. Derby Gisclair, author of a new book titled "Early Baseball in New Orleans: A History of 19th Century Play," will discuss it at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The book traces the development of early stick-and-ball games played by New Orleanians from the city's founding in 1716 into the game of baseball that spread across the country in the second half of the 19th century.
In the 1800s, New Orleans' economy evolved from agrarian into urban-industrial. With this transformation came newfound leisure time, which led to creation of organized sports. Though first considered a game for children, baseball became New Orleans' most popular pastime, and by 1859, numerous baseball clubs had been established.
"Early Baseball in New Orleans" is the fourth book written by sports historian Gisclair. He is a frequent speaker on the sports history of New Orleans and has authored more than 100 articles on local and regional sports personalities and events.
RESUMÉ WRITING: A workshop on writing a dynamic resumé will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
BIG BAND: The Ken Veca Big Band performs at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
WRITERS' GROUP: The SciFi, Fantasy and Horror Writers’ Group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The group encourages local writers to create works of fiction based on science fiction, fantasy and horror themes. Participants submit manuscripts to be critiqued by others in the group. Meetings are every other Thursday.
IRIS TALK: Benny Trahan speaks about the five native species of the Louisiana iris from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
MORE MUSIC: A classical music quintet called Dubloon 5 will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.