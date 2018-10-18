The battle between the three trustees running Dorignac's grocery and members of the Dorignac family has been settled, with the trustees agreeing to turn over the duties of operating the store to family members.

The three current trustees of the Metairie store — accountant Ronald Dawson, accountant Kevin Neyrey and attorney Shawn Bridgewater-Normand, the wife of former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand — have agreed to resign their posts as overseers of the Joseph Dorignac III Children's Trust, according to a news release and court records filed in Jefferson Parish's 24th Judicial District Court.

In their place, the court will appoint three of the five heirs — Joseph P. "Jody" Dorignac IV, Jason P. Dorignac and Joel P. Dorignac — as the new trustees of Dorignac's Food Center.

All beneficiaries of the trusts, including Joseph Dorignac III's widow, Karen Patenotte Dorignac, have agreed to the heirs' appointment, court records show.

In a statement, the heirs thanked the three trustees for their service to the family business, which has been a Veterans Memorial Boulevard landmark since it moved from its Uptown New Orleans location in 1963.

"They have positioned the iconic grocery store to maintain its competitiveness and have preserved the Dorignac legacy," the heirs said.

The settlement ends a contentious two-year legal battle that included allegations of financial mismanagement and arguments about the wishes of Joseph Dorignac III, known as Joey, who consolidated the food store's ownership, established the trust and appointed trustees before he died.

The heirs filed suit in 2016, alleging that the trustees were excluding them from any involvement in the family business.

The heirs also accused the trustees of denying them information about the store's operations and enriching themselves through their roles as overseers of the trust.

Records show the heirs had asked for financial information about the store going back to 2006, when their father died and Joseph IV was fired a few days later.

Around the same time, the trustees filed a separate suit in state court alleging that the heirs were not entitled to information about the store's finances and could never be appointed as trustees for the business.

Joey Dorignac, the trustees said, had wanted his children to have no role in running the family business, and had tried to prevent them from participating directly in the business.

The store was founded in the 1930s by Joseph P. Dorignac, Joey Dorignac's grandfather.

