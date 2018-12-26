Though he's been on the job for less than a year, Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley could already be in line for an extension.

The parish's school board on Jan. 10 will take up a proposal to begin negotiating a new contract for Brumley, whose current contract expires Dec. 31, 2020. The extension would add two years to the deal.

The proposal was put on the January agenda by current board president Mark Morgan, who has been one of Brumley's chief champions on the nine-member board. The extension is necessary, Morgan said, to keep Brumley around for the term of the current board.

"Those are the two years we are going to need him the most and he's most likely to be pulled somewhere else," Morgan said of the proposed extra years. "We don't want him to establish success for the school system and then walk away."

Brumley hasn't been at the helm of the state's largest district long enough for his efforts to be reflected in the district's performance scores . Nonetheless, Morgan said, the early signs are that Brumley is the man to help revive the fortunes of the 85-school system.

"He's scrubbed the budget, found a raise for teachers and streamlined the administration," Morgan said.

It's true that Brumley has offered teachers a raise, but it was a small one. His greater challenge on that front is yet to come: persuading Jefferson Parish voters to approve a 7.9-mill property tax in May that would pay for larger raises. Complicating that will be a second new tax proposal, this one for 8.31 mills to upgrade the system's crumbling buildings. The second tax is also scheduled to land on the May ballot.

Morgan said he thought giving Brumley an extension now would show voters that the board and administration are committed to stability and that they have a plan to improve the system.

Brumley has also been aggressive about presenting his vision for the school system to parents as well as groups representing businesses and teachers, and he has been highly visible in the media, a change from his predecessor.

Brumley's current contract pays him $269,000 per year, plus bonuses if he hits specific performance targets. The district also provides him a cell phone and a vehicle.

The proposal to negotiate an extension with Brumley is likely to find support on the board, which will be welcoming four new members at its first meeting Jan. 9. Of those new members, two ran on strong pro-Brumley platforms. Each of the other two said they hadn't seen the current contract or the proposal and thus couldn't comment. Perhaps more importantly, two of the board's leading Brumley skeptics lost re-election bids this fall.

The four new members will join five incumbents, all of whom have expressed support for Brumley's plans in their re-election bids.

The extension would give Brumley a contract through the entire term of the current board.

Brumley said Wednesday he did not know Morgan was going to put the item on the agenda. But he said he feels blessed to have what he considers good working relationships with all the different groups who have an interest in the parish's education, including various minority groups, different classes of employees, education groups and parents. Those groups don't always agree with him, he said, but he feels like there is an atmosphere of mutual trust.

He also said he looked forward to working with the new board. "I feel like this board that's coming in is one that has great promise for improving education in Jefferson Parish."

Brumley noted that the average Louisiana superintendent's tenure in the job is similar to that of a typical NFL player: around four years. "My office is not unpacked," he said.

Morgan said that giving Brumley an extension could actually help the board cope with his eventual departure.

"We know that a superintendent of this caliber is not a lifetime superintendent in Jefferson Parish," Morgan said. The extra two years will allow Brumley to groom a successor. "The current contract isn't long enough to do that," he said.

