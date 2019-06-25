The Summer Beach Bash will offer summer fun for kids from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and also benefit a nonprofit that promotes healthy lifestyles.
The event, at Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, offers arts and crafts, music, games, cookies and face painting for kids ages 5 to 13. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $5 per child, and proceeds benefit Fresh Food Factor, a program affiliated with Volunteers of America that promotes healthful living through fresh food.
According to its website, www.freshfoodfactor.org, the group's headquarters is an 8,000-square-foot commercial kitchen in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. It provides jobs to those interested in pursuing a career in the food industry, and it also serves daily meals for local schools and area residents. For more information, call (504) 522-3063.
Blood drives
The Blood Center for Southeast Louisiana will hold two community blood drives — one this weekend and one next month.
First, at Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, a four-day blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
And the next community blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 18 at the Jefferson Parish Courthouse, 200 Derbigny St., suite 3300, Gretna.
Healthy individuals 16 and older who weight at least 110 pounds may donate blood.
If you can’t get to one of the drives, you can always donate at two Blood Center locations in Jefferson Parish — at 2701 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, or 2617 Edenborn Ave., Metairie.
Hours at Harvey location are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This center is closed Sundays and Wednesdays.
And at the Metairie location, hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This location is closed on Sundays.
For more information, call (504) 524-1322 or email to info@thebloodcenter.org
Playground improvements
If you have been to Mike Miley Playground, 6716 West Metairie Ave., you may have noticed some improvements to the facility near the girls’ softball field.
According to a news release from Jefferson Parish’s public information office, a new two-story building includes a concession stand, restrooms and a press box for the girls’ softball field.
The concession area has counters and outlets for food service equipment with a window facing the softball field and a drinking fountain. It also includes ADA accessible men’s and women’s restrooms with baby changing stations.
The press box on the second floor has counters and a sliding window facing the field.
The project also included new subsurface drainage, sewerge, concrete paving, bleachers, dugouts and new utilities.
Meyer Engineers, Ltd. designed the project, and Magee Builders was the general contractor. Total project cost was $569,903.