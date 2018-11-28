At 6 p.m. Friday, the switch will be flipped to light the holiday display in Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
The annual exhibit features thousands of LED lights throughout the park, including a lighted 60-foot sea serpent in the lagoon, a gingerbread man, a replica of the Lombardi Trophy between two Saints players, Sponge Bob Square Pants, a "Star Wars" scene and more.
“We have added an octopus to our current 'Sponge Bob' scene, as well as a huge ATAT (all terrain armored transport) to our 'Star Wars' scene,” said Barry McGuinness, park manager. “We also added a few more interactive displays on the walking tour on both the mall and Pavilion Island areas.
“And our annual snow day, which is free, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, with 100,000 pounds of snow in the park, near the carousel between shelters seven and eight,” McGuinness added.
Children can write a letter to Santa and mail it, or decorate an ornament and hang it on a tree. And the carousel will be open every night with an admission of $1 per child.
Those visiting the display, which closes Dec. 30, can either walk through, which is free, or drive through at a cost of $5 per car. The vehicular entrance will be on the West Napoleon Avenue side of the park.
On Christmas Day, the vehicle cost will be waved, McGuinness said.
After the grand opening, the lights will come on every day at 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, the park gates will close at 9 p.m. and lights go off at 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, gates close at 10:30 p.m. and the lights will go off at 11 p.m. For more information, call the park at (504) 838-4389.
Holiday tribute to Sinatra
David Cook and The Yat Pack will present a holiday concert entitled “A Christmas Tribute to Frank Sinatra” Friday at the Gretna Cultural Center, 740 Fourth St.
The concert will also feature Wanda Markase and Glen Boyd.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $41 per person. For tickets, go to www.gretnacca.com or call (504) 341-1838.
Local residents honored
Two Metairie residents have recently been honored with special awards.
First, Coleen Perilloux Landry recently awarded the Alice Foster Award at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Everyday Hero Awards Banquet.
The award, named after Louisiana's former first lady Alice Foster, recognizes an individual volunteer for exceptional leadership in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling and beautification.
And Bradley Bain recently received the Herbert and Margot Garon Young Leadership Award from the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.
Bain, who heads up the Jewish Community Relations Council for the federation, is a past president of Congregation Beth Israel in Metairie.
“The Herbert and Margot Garon Young Leadership Award was created by Margot Garon in memory of her late husband in 1988,” explained Caitrin Gladow, communications and marketing director for the Federation. “The award honors young men and women who, by their leadership and involvement, exemplify a special commitment to the New Orleans Jewish community.
“The award is presented to the recipient at the Jewish Federation’s annual meeting each fall by a member of the Garon family, usually R. Justin Garon, Herb and Margot's son. And this year's award presentation was particularly poignant, as Margot Garon passed away in April.”