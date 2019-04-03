Learn more about the classic "Mémère’s Country Creole Cookbook" when author Nancy Wilson talks about it at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The cookbook showcases regional dishes and cooking styles of the German Coast, which is located along the Mississippi River north of New Orleans. Originally settled by German and French immigrants, the rural community produced a vibrant cuisine composed of classic New Orleans Creole dishes that also feature rustic Cajun flavors and ingredients.
A native and longtime resident of the German Coast, Wilson focused on foods she learned to cook in the kitchens of her great-grandmother (Mémère), her Cajun French grandmother (Mam Papaul), and her own mother. Sharing family recipes as well as those collected from neighbors and friends, Wilson added personal anecdotes and cooking tips to the book.
It features more than 200 recipes, including crab-stuffed shrimp, panéed meat with white gravy, red bean gumbo and mirliton salad, as well as area staples such as butterbeans with shrimp, galettes (flattened, fried bread squares) and tea cakes.
The book tells the story of rituals such as her family’s annual November boucherie and the process for preparing foods common in early 20th-century Louisiana but rarely served today, such as pigtails and blood boudin.
Pairing historic recipes with Wilson’s memories of life on the German Coast, "Mémère’s Country Creole Cookbook" documents the culture and cuisine of an often-overlooked part of the South.
ITALIAN COOKING: Author Nancy Wilson visits the library again this week, this time with another cookbook, "Louisiana's Italians, Food, Recipes and Folkways." She will speak at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave. Her presentation is part of the monthly meeting of the East Jefferson Italian American Society.
GENEALOGY: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar that focuses on the military records, including Fold3, for family researchers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. She will lead a seminar that focuses on immigration records at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.
POETS CORNER: The Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Louisiana Poetry Society meets at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
TUNE IN: The three-piece combo Memory Lane performs at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
AUTHOR EVENT: Carol Pulitzer, author of "Little Theater," a book of short stories, and "Most Likely to Succeed," a nonfiction book with recipes, will discuss the books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
In "Little Theater" a very special pearl is found in a New Orleans Oyster Bar, a nun loses it on a flight from San Francisco, a hostess has an epic dessert fail and more. In "Most Likely to Succeed," Pulitzer provides very short nonfiction, including an unexpected encounter with Rachel Maddow, a UFO experience in the desert of New Mexico and more.
DRESS UP: Want to dress like a medieval lord, lady or knight for a parade or party? Designers and crafters will teach patrons how to make costumes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson.
The next session is on April 27. The leader is Antoinette de Alteriis, costume director for Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc and president of the Gulf Coast International Costumers Guild.