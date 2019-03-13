Two best-selling authors, Dhonielle Clayton and Zoraida Cordova, will hold teen chats at Jefferson Parish Libraries on Saturday.
The first session takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
The second session is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., in Harvey.
The authors will talk about their books, but they will also encourage teens, tweens and older writers to fulfill their dreams of creating fiction.
Clayton earned a master’s degree in Children's Literature from Hollins University and a master of fine arts degree in Writing for Children at the New School. She is author of “The Belles” series and is a former librarian.
Córdova is the award-winning author of the Brooklyn Brujas series and "The Vicious Deep" trilogy. Her short fiction has appeared in the New York Times bestselling anthology "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View" and "Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women and Witchcraft." Cordova was born in Ecuador and raised in Queens, New York.
CHILDREN'S AUTHORS: Three local authors will discuss their new children’s books at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The authors are Kat Pigott, "I See You Green Dinosaur"; Florencia Levinton Schabelman, "My New Neighbors"; and Melissa Wallace, "It’s Great to Be a NOLA Kid" and "It’s Great to Be an Acadiana Kid."
RÉSUMÉ WRITING: Jessica Rareshide, a career coach and former corporate recruiter, will present two sessions on résumé writing at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. “Effective Résumé Writing” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Rareshide will discuss the details of resume creation. The “Résumé Review Session” will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Rareshide will review as many as 10 résumé and make recommendations on any changes to improve them. Those who would like to have their résumé reviewed should arrive and sign up no later than 6:15 p.m. Participants should bring two copies of their résumé.
ROMANCE WRITERS: Farrah Rochon, a USA Today Bestselling author of more than 35 novels, will discuss “Using Psychology to Create Memorable Characters” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Rochon has garnered acclaim for her Holmes Brothers, New York Sabers, Bayou Dreams and Moments in Maplesville series. The two-time RITA Award finalist has also been nominated for an Romantic Times Book Reviews Reviewers Choice Award and in 2015 received the Emma Award for Author of the Year.
AUTHOR TALK: Christopher G. Pena, author of a new book titled "Death Over a Diamond Stud, The Assassination of a New Orleans District Attorney," will discuss it at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Pena’s book is the true story of the first judicial murder of the 20th century. The journey of Lewis Lyons from working family man to the cold-blooded killer of his own attorney is a saga that begins with a miscarriage of justice concerning a stolen diamond stud.
GREAT BOOKS GROUP: Members will discuss "Tender Is the Night" by F. Scott Fitzgerald at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program of the Jefferson Council on Aging, will present Social Security and Medicare information at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
This event is geared for people who are turning 65 (working or retired), people younger than age 65 who have been on Social Security disability for two years, and people on Medicare who need clarification of their choices or plan.
TEEN PROGRAM: Hope Encalade, a local businesswoman and the founder of Seeds of Hope, will lead programs for students in sixth through 12th grades at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson. A session on etiquette will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, and “Identifying Your Passions” will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25. Encalade is the founder of Dress for Success New Orleans and served on the board of directors for Dress for Success Worldwide.
NEW BOOK CLUB: The Jefferson Highway Book Club will hold its first meeting from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. The book to be discussed is "See What I Have Done," by Sarah Schmidt. The story starts on Aug. 4, 1892, when Lizzie Borden calls out to her maid, "Someone’s killed Father."