The Jefferson Parish Library presents its first Digital Expo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The expo is designed to explain how to enjoy the library’s free digital content. Digital content is a growing, internet-based multimedia collection of items that complement the library’s physical collection.
Content includes e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines and comics delivered directly to a patron’s device — smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, etc. With free apps, patrons can take the library with them wherever they go.
Library staff members, experts from the library IT department and representatives from digital content companies will be on site to teach patrons about the library’s digital collection and help solve any technical issues. Patrons are encouraged to bring their devices. All of the following resources are free to library card holders.
The digital collection includes:
- E-books: Cloud Library, Hoopla and Libby by Overdrive. Patrons can choose from thousands of e-books, including popular and best-selling titles for all ages.
- Audiobooks: Hoopla, Libby by Overdrive and RB Digital Books. With a variety of mobile apps, patrons can download an audiobook to a favorite device.
- Magazines, comic books and graphic novels: Comics Plus Library Edition, Flipster, Hoopla and RB Digital Magazines. Content is available for instant viewing on a digital device and items will return automatically.
- Music: Freegal, Alexander Street and Hoopla. Patrons can borrow and enjoy music immediately. Freegal allows access to more than 15 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists; Alexander Street has the most diverse catalog of music content in the world for students, scholars and patrons of the arts.
- Movies and television: Hoopla and Kanopy. Hoopla offers classics, children’s films, Acorn TV, independent cinema, and more. Kanopy offers popular indie flicks, documentaries, foreign films and the critically acclaimed Criterion Collection.
- Research and reference: Ancestry.com, AutoMate Car Repair, Consumer Health Complete, ConsumerReports.org, National Geographic Online, NewsBank, Sanborn Maps, World Book Online Encyclopedia and many others.
- Adult learning: Brainfuse HealthNow, JobNow and VetNow, Lynda.com, Mango Languages, ReferenceUSA and many more.
- Resources for kids and teens: Homework LA from Tutor.com, Scholastic Go!, National Geographic Kids, Learning Express and many more.
- Self-publishing resources: Biblioboard, Pressbooks Public and Self-E. Patrons who are interested in getting a novel, memoir, poetry collection, children's book and more in e-book and print-ready formats have options. Pressbooks Public is an easy-to-use online tool that allows authors to create professional quality versions of a book. Self-E is the online platform for sharing a finished e-book, and Biblioboard is the place to discover local authors by downloading their e-books.
The library’s 3D printer also will be on display. Library card holders may submit a print job online at www.jplibrary.net before the event.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: The Old Metairie Library’s Mystery Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the library, 2350 Metairie Road. The book to be discussed is "The President Is Missing" by President Bill Clinton and best-selling novelist James Patterson.
As the novel opens, enemies are planning an attack of unprecedented scale on America. Uncertainty and fear grip Washington. There are whispers of cyber terror and espionage and a traitor in the cabinet. The president himself becomes a suspect, and then goes missing.
JEFFERSON PARISH HISTORY: Historian, author and journalist Carolyn Kolb leads the third session on the history of Jefferson Parish, “The end of Reconstruction to the end of World War I, Immigrants and the Discovery of Oil.” It takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
BENEATH THE WEIGHT: The second session of Beneath the Weight will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway.
Beneath the Weight is a free program that was developed by a psychologist and a nutritionist. It approaches weight-management from the perspective of what is happening in one’s mind when overeating. The program is a people-to-people program with participants supporting and helping each other. No products or services are used.
CRAZY HORSE: Floyd Clown Sr., a descendant of Crazy Horse, and author/filmmaker William Matson will discuss "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The Clown family, nearest living relatives to the Lakota war leader, presents the family tales and memories told to them about their famous grandfather. In many ways the oral history differs from what has become the standard and widely accepted biography of Crazy Horse.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Jason Comboy will discuss “Lost Settlements of Southeast Louisiana,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Comboy will talk about lost villages, encampments and outposts that he says have nearly vanished from the map and memory. Comboy’s presentation is part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries offers a free boating class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements, many navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification card.
INVESTING GROUP: New Orleans Investors will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The group is a free club for people in the Greater New Orleans area who want to invest primarily in long-term assets such as rental property, private equity, stocks and bonds. Meetings will include speakers who will discuss sources investors can use to find and learn about investing: newspapers, magazines, websites, books, webinars and more.