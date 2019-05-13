Marguerite Scully, a professional genealogical researcher and lecturer, will present “Is My Husband Really Related to George Washington?” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
While researching her husband's ancestry, Scully discovered family trees that were published on Ancestry.com and other genealogical websites that linked his St. Tammany grandmother to the family of George Washington.
Intrigued, and with no family lore to substantiate the claim, Scully went through the long process of attempting to prove the published lineage.
Using her research as a case study, Scully will provide participants with examples of how to verify their ancestry through record search and analysis, as well as how to analyze the records they have already found.
The presentation will include a discussion of genealogical obstacles such as the absence or scarcity of critical records, weak records, misinformation and how to reasonably rule it out. Participants will learn about records at libraries, archives and courthouses that might be of value to their genealogical research.
Scully is a professional genealogical researcher and lecturer. She is the vice president of the Board of the Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Society and president of the St. Tammany Genealogical Society.
DAYLILIES: The Southeastern Louisiana Daylily Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The group promotes the beauty and benefits of one of the country's most popular plants. Each meeting features an educational component about daylilies or other local horticultural issues.
ROMANCE WRITERS: Group members will participate in a writing exercise at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
HEALTHY GULF: Representatives from Healthy Gulf (formerly known as Gulf Restoration Network) will discuss the science and environmental work it is performing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Healthy Gulf conducts campaigns to conserve marine life, sustain coastal communities, protect water, resist dirty energy and defend wetlands.
JAZZ: The Shrine Jazz Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
GREAT BOOKS GROUP: The discussion will be on "All Quiet on the Western Front" by Erich Maria Remarque, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
VOODOO: Rosary Hartel O’Neill, author of a new book titled "New Orleans Voodoo, A Cultural History," will discuss it at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
According to the author, there is no more compelling nor more spiritual city than New Orleans. Its Roman Catholic roots and its blended French, Spanish, Creole and American Indian populations heavily influenced the rites and rituals that West Africans brought to Louisiana as enslaved laborers. The resulting unique Voodoo tradition is now deeply rooted in the area.