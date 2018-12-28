Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has named replacements for two of his top aides, both of whom are stepping down.
Yenni has tapped former Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Walter Brooks to take the place of Keith Conley, who has been Yenni's Chief Operating Officer. Conley's last day is Jan. 1. Brooks will begin Jan. 4.
He also has named Deputy Parish Attorney Michele Morel to replace Natalie Newton, whose last day as Yenni's Deputy Chief Operating Officer was Dec. 28.
The two departures came as Yenni enters the last year of his first -- and what may be his only -- term in office. He has not definitively said whether he will run again, though many speculate that a 2016 sexting scandal in which he admitted sending inappropriate texts to 17-year old boy may has scuttled his reelection chances.
Conley's departure seemed to reinforce that notion. The former Kenner City Councilman has said that he is stepping down in order to run for parishwide office in the fall. He said he has not decided whether he will run for an at-large seat on the parish council or the parish president's seat.
Newton left to take a job with T. Parker Host, the company that recently completed a purchase for the Avondale Shipyard site and is trying to redevelop it into a multi-modal cargo hub. Morel's first day is Saturday.