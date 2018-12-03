The Kenner City Council on Thursday will take up a proposed agreement with the state that could see the city receive about $3.4 million to move a fire station to make way for needed road improvements planned to speed access to the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The agreement stills, for now, a brewing fight over how much the state would pay to replace Kenner's Fire Station 38, which right now sits in the median along Loyola Drive just north of Williams Memorial Boulevard.

The station's location puts it in the way of not just the eventual total makeover of the Loyola/Veterans/Interstate 10 intersection, but also of interim improvements planned to reduce congestion while the larger interchange is built.

Officials from the Department of Transportation and Development and the city have been in negotiations over how much the state should provide to help build an equivalent new station nearby. But in October, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn accused those officials of not acting in good faith. The city asked for $5.1 million, the state had offered about $3 million.

"We will do our best to rise to the challenge, but we will need your best efforts as well," Zahn said in a sharply worded letter to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. He complained that the building DOTD was willing to pay for was not equivalent to what the city already has.

At the time, Wilson disputed those claims, saying that the state had to operate within established guidelines of what constituted a "functional replacement."

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the state will provide $2.44 million for construction, $800,000 to purchase land for the new station and two years of interim rent in the amount of about $180,000, the agreement says.

Zahn said the talks would continue, and that the current agreement will allow them to move forward while still discussing the matter. The city plans to be out of the fire station by Jan. 11, 2019, he said. The tentative open date for the new terminal is in the first half of 2019.

