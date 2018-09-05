New Orleans photographer Ron Calamia, a longtime New Orleans Saints fan, will discuss his new book, "FANtastic Saints," at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"FANtastic Saints" is a 112-page hardbound coffee table book. It features portraits of 50 Saints "super fans" who costume for all games, as well as their personal stories of dedication and love for the New Orleans Saints.
Calamia spent over a year capturing their portraits in various mobile-studio settings. Using green screen, he later pieced together individual backgrounds for the pictures which coordinate with the theme of the fans’ costumes.
According to Calamia, "This book is a tribute to the many men and women who devote their own time and money to create amazing costumes and personas in support for the New Orleans Saints and our community. I’m excited and privileged to share their photos and stories with Saints fans of all ages.
The book was designed by Chris Henneman with stories written by Angela Cave.
CHOOSING A COMPUTER: Experts from the West Bank Regional Library will give a class, “Desktop, Laptop or Tablet?,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. They will help participants discover what type of users they are, making them better prepared for their next computer purchases. Basic computer terminology will be covered as well as different computer configurations. Discover how to compare systems and find the best deals. The class is for all levels of computer users, whether it’s your first computer or your next.
ENIGMA MACHINE: Herbert Miller, a retired professional civil engineer, will discuss the German Enigma machine when the World War II Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Since 2010, Miller has volunteered at the National WWII Museum. In the summer of 2012, Miller visited Bletchley Park in England where the British broke the Enigma cipher. Because of his work at the WWII Museum and his knowledge of Enigma and the breaking of the cipher, Bletchley Park personnel gave him access to the crypto machine designed by Alan Turning and Gordon Welshman, as well as the Enigma machine at that museum.
HYBRID LILIES: Kay Kline will give a presentation on hybridizing when the South East Louisiana Daylily Society meets at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The society promotes the beauty and benefits of one of the country's most popular plants. Each quarterly features an educational component about daylilies or other local horticultural issues.
YOU ARE FALLING ASLEEP NOW: The Louisiana Hypnotherapy Organization will present self-hypnosis to help patrons achieve their goals and to help with study habits from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson.
BETTER LIVING WITH CHIPS: The Krewe de Tech meets at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Group members help people take advantage of everything personal computer technology can do to improve their lives. Whether a person has a smartphone, laptop, tablet, desktop with local or cloud storage, members of Krewe de Tech has the technical expertise to solve problems.
FOR THE BIRDS: Wendy Rihner, education chair of the local chapter of the Audubon Society, will lead a two-night program on the fall bird migration at 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 12 and 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. According to Rihner, “What flies north must fly south. The miracle of spring migration is only half of the fascinating life history of birds. Fall migration marks the end of nesting and rearing young, and it brings some remarkable physical changes for many species of birds. Many of our spring warblers look a lot different in the fall.”