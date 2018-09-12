Two local authors will discuss their disparate new books in an event co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, an annual five-day spring festival dedicated to the Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright Tennessee Williams.
Kim Marie Vaz, author of "Walking Raddy: The Baby Dolls of New Orleans: and Ladee Hubbard, author of "The Talented Ribkins" will talk about their work at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
One of the first women’s organizations to mask and perform during Mardi Gras, the Million Dollar Baby Dolls redefined the New Orleans Carnival tradition. Tracing their origins from Storyville-era brothels and dance halls to their re-emergence in post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans, author Kim Marie Vaz uncovers the fascinating history of the “raddy-walking, shake-dancing, cigar-smoking, money-flinging” women who strutted their way into a predominantly male establishment.
Vaz is the associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of education at Xavier University of Louisiana. Her area of research is the use of expressive arts as a response to large-group social trauma.
"The Talented Ribkins" tells the story of 72-year-old Johnny Ribkins, who has one week to come up with the money he stole from his mobster boss. Will his family's off-the-wall super powers help him? Johnny’s father could see colors no one else could see. His brother could scale flat walls. His cousin belches fire. And Johnny can make precise maps of any space, whether he’s been there or not.
Hubbard is the winner of the 2016 Rona Jaffe Foundation Writer’s Award and the William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition for the Short Story. She lives in New Orleans. "The Talented Ribkins" is her first novel.
BIRDING: Wendy Rihner, education chairwoman of the local chapter of the Audubon Society, will lead a two-night program on the fall bird migration, starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"Fall migration marks the end of nesting and rearing young, and it brings some remarkable physical changes for many species of birds," Rihner said. "Many of our spring warblers look a lot different in the fall.”
KID LIT AMBASSADOR: Jonathan Schumacher, aka “Mr. Schu,” nationally known for his expertise in children’s literature and for igniting a passion to read, will speak from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
A K-5 librarian in Oak Brook, Illinois, Schumacher will share his experiences in promoting a culture of reading among students, staff and parents.
LOUISIANA IRISES: The Greater New Orleans Iris Society meets at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. From 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the group participates in a demonstration on new rhizome offshoots. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gary Salathe discusses species iris projects and volunteer opportunities.
CLIMATE CHANGE: The film "Climate of Doubt: The Politics of Global Warming" will be screened at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The film explores how climate science is impacting everyday lives. It describes the individuals and groups behind an organized effort to attack science by undermining researchers, and to unseat politicians who say they believe there is current climate change caused by human activity.
CEMETERY DO'S AND DON'TS: Casey Stuart, president of the Genealogical Society of Greater New Orleans, will present “Helpful Information on Cemeteries That Every Genealogist Should Know” at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Stuart will discuss three topics: How genealogists can identify the different types of interment found in New Orleans-area cemeteries; do’s and don’ts when visiting a cemetery; and the issue of abandoned tomb seizures by cemetery officials.
A FAREWELL TO ARMS: The Great Books Discuss Group will talk about "A Farewell to Arms" by Ernest Hemingway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Described as the best American novel to emerge from World War I, Hemingway’s story focuses on an American ambulance driver on the Italian front and his passion for a beautiful English nurse.
COLLEGE NIGHT: Students have the opportunity to visit representatives from more a dozen colleges and universities, some local and some from other regions of the country, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The event is for public, private, parochial and homeschooled high school students and their parents. It begins with a panel discussion on admission requirements, availability of campus tours, online applications vs. paper applications, application deadlines, popular majors, internship opportunities, types of campus housing, financial aid and scholarship opportunities and more.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.