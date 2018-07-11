After a nearly 20-year absence, pirogue racing will return July 21 to Jean Lafitte.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 920 Jean Lafitte Blvd., will also have food, arts and crafts, music by Sumtin’ Sneaky and a pirogue history lesson.
“Everyone who has lived on Bayou Barataria remembers the summer pirogue races from years ago,” Tim Kerner Jr., the event organizer, wrote in an email.
“We thought it was such a great tradition, and we couldn’t be more excited to have this back. It’s a chance for our community and visitors from across the area to come together and enjoy both new and old traditions, eat some local food and enjoy the pirogue races on the bayou.”
Races categories include:
- Men’s common boat, 1 mile
- Women's common boat, 1 mile
- Two-person canoe, 300 meters
- Girls ages 13-16, 300 meter
- Boys ages 13-16, 300 meters
- Women over 50, 300 meters
- Men over 50, 300 meters
- Kayak race, 300 meters
- Blindfold, 100 meters
- Women's championship, 2 miles
- Men’s championship, 2 miles
- Duck decoy pick-up race
For information, email jeanlafitteraces@gmail.com or call Kerner at (504) 756-3714.
Boating information
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer a free boating safety class at 9 a.m. Saturday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
The class, which is free and open to the public, lasts between six and eight hours and will be completed in one day. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts and more.
Students who complete the course will be issued a vessel operator's certification card.
Those born after Jan. 1, 1984, must complete a boating education course and carry proof of completion of the course to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower. Those people may operate the boat if accompanied by someone older than 18 years of age who has completed the course.
For information, call (504) 889-8143.
Blood drive next week
The Marrero Estelle Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 will host a blood drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at 2248 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero.
The Blood Center officials will be collecting donations. All donors will receive blood a T-shirt or blood coverage for themselves and three other people.
Blood coverage will begin 15 days after the date of blood donation and is valid for one year. For information, call (504) 349-5585.
Tribute to Zeppelin
If you are a Led Zeppelin fan, you won’t want to miss “Mothership: Tribute to Led Zeppelin at Southport Hall” from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 14, at Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., in Old Jefferson.
Admission is $10. For information, call (504) 835-2903.