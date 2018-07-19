Qualifying continued Thursday for the Nov. 6 elections in Jefferson Parish, with candidates filing to run for spots on the School Board, Harahan city government and two judicial posts.
The three-day qualifying period ends Friday.
By Thursday morning, six members of the Jefferson Parish School Board had filed to qualify and had drawn challengers.
Republican Gerard LeBlanc of Harvey will run against incumbent Mark Morgan, an independent from Gretna, in District 1.
In District 2, Ricky Johnson filed to run for reelection and is being challenged for the seat by fellow Democrats April Williams of Harvey and Eddie J. Boudreaux Jr. of Gretna. A third Democrat challenger, Molly Brunkow, joined the race Thursday.
In District 3, Mark "Coach T" Terrebonne from Marrero, a Republican, has filed to challenge Tiffany Higgins Kuhn, a Lafitte Republican who has been serving on the board for a year on an interim basis. Stefan Suazo, an independent candidate, has also joined the race.
"Clay" Moise of Metairie is the only candidate to qualify so far for the Dist. 4 seat currently held by Melinda Bourgeois.
In District 5, Dee Dunn has filed to run against incumbent Cedric Floyd. Both are Democrats from Kenner.
Billy "Coach" North filed to run for the District 7 seat against Melinda Doucet. Both are Harahan Republicans.
Chad Nugent filed to run for the District 8 seat against incumbent Marion Coach Bonura. Both are Metairie Republicans.
Larry Dale and Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge also filed to run for re-election but did not have opponents as of noon Wednesday.
In Harahan, Mayor Tina Miceli, Councilman Tim Baudier and Barbara Crosby-Harney, all Republicans, filed to qualify in the race for mayor.
Police Chief Tim Walker, a Republican, has filed to qualify to run for re-election.
Harahan's five seats on the City Council have attracted 11 candidates as of Thursday afternoon. Incumbents Carrie Wheeler, Susan Benton and Craig Johnston, all Republicans, filed, and were joined by former councilman Eric Chatelain, Tommy Budde, Nathan "Nate" Lepre, Patrick McDaniel, Jason Asbill, Gabrielle Izzo, Bobby Moss, Barbara Crosby-Harney, Darlene Schwartz and John Riehm.
Chatelain, a former councilman who lost to Miceli in the runoff election for mayor four years ago, is a Republican, as is Budde, who is on the local zoning board. McDaniel, Asbill, Lepre and Izzo are also Republicans.
Riehm, who has been spearheading the efforts against a local sandpit operator on behalf of nearby residents, is registered as "no party," while Moss is an independent.
Crosby-Harney and Schwartz are both Republicans.
Judge John Molaison of the 24th Judicial District Court has filed to run for the open seat on the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate seat came open in January when Judge Robert Murphy retired. It has been filled in the meantime by retired Judge Marion Edwards.
Molaison, a Repulbican, is a former assistant district attorney who was elected to the 24th JDC bench in 2007.
The eight judges on the 5th Circuit hear appeals from state district courts in Jefferson, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes. Jefferson elects six of those judges, while St. Charles and St. John each elect one.
In the race for the open seat on the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Court bench, Amanda Calogero, a Republican, filed to qualify.
A previous version of this story had an incorrect date for the election.