“Party with the Angels,” a fundraiser for Angels’ Place, takes place Friday at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park, Harahan.
The event begins with a patron party at 7:30 p.m., followed by general admission at 8 p.m. It includes "Let's Make a Deal" and "Price is Right"-style games, raffles, food, music and an auction.
Patron party tickets, $200, admit two people and include reserve seats. Other tickets are $60 per person in advance or $75 at the door. Four sponsorships levels are available — $250, $500, $2,000 and $3,000.
All proceeds will benefit Angels’ Place, which provides support services to children with life-threatening illness and their families.
For tickets and more information, call (504) 455-2620 or go towww.angelsplacenola.org.
Women's fishing rodeo
The 12th annual Grand Isle Ladies Fishing Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday at the foot of the Grand Isle bridge.
Fishing begins at 5 a.m. Friday, and festivities end with a dance and dinner Saturday. Participants can fish the beach area, along the bridge and the side road.
Tickets are $20 per person and include rodeo hats/visors, door prizes, raffles, live auction and the dinner and dance on Saturday. Fish weigh-in will be held both Friday and Saturday nights.
The rodeo will support the Wig Room at the Lady of the Sea Hospital, The Hope Lodge in New Orleans, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at TGMC in Houma, and Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center.
Over the last 11 years, the event has raised over $125,000 for local cancer charities.
Tickets are available at Bridgeside Marina and at the Tourist Center, located at the Grand Isle Port Commission office next to the Butterfly Dome.
The event is a project of the Grand Isle Community Development Team, Inc., a nonprofit comprised of community volunteers.
For rules and rodeo regulations and to register, call (985) 787-3196.
Que Pasa Fest begins
The Cervantes Foundation will present the annual Que Pasa Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
The festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and New Orleans’ Tricentennial celebration, showcasing the influence and contributions Latinos have had on the city.
The free event includes live music, dancing, food booths, arts and crafts, and a children’s area.
Movie night
Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the film “Hocus Pocus” Friday night at Bayou Metairie Park, along Metairie Road near Metairie Lawn Drive in Old Metairie
Sponsored by the Old Metairie Garden Club, the movie starts at 7:15 p.m. Food will be available beginning at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call (504) 913-4487.
Gretna concert series
The Gretna Office of Tourism will sponsor the “Back to the River” fall concert series at 6 p.m. every Friday in October along Huey P. Long Avenue.
The Topcats kick off the series Friday, followed by The Wiseguys on Oct. 12. Big Al and the Heavyweights will perform Oct. 19, and on Oct. 26, Rockin’ Dopsie takes the stage.
Admission is free, and food will be available. For more information, call (504) 361-7748.