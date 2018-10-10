Anne Boyd Rioux, professor of English at the University of New Orleans, will discuss her newest book, "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"Little Women," published in 1868, is an international classic. When Rioux read it in her 20s, it had a powerful effect on her, she said. Through teaching it, she has seen its effect on many others.
In her book, Rioux recounts how Louisa May Alcott came to write "Little Women," drawing inspiration from her own life. Rioux also examines why this tale of family and community ties, set while the Civil War tore the country apart, has resonated through later wars, the Great Depression and times of changing opportunities for women.
Rioux also is the author of "Constance Fenimore Woolson: Portrait of a Lady Novelist," named one of the 10 best books of the year by the Chicago Tribune. She is the recipient of two National Endowment for the Humanities fellowships, one for public scholarship.
GENEALOGY: Amanda Fallas of the New Orleans Public Library provides an introduction to Ancestry and HeritageQuest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Patrons will learn how to access and navigate both the Ancestry and HeritageQuest genealogy databases. Fallas will explain the available resources, review searching methods and tips and provide examples. This class will also cover some general troubleshooting methods.
MUSIC IN THE AIR: The Jefferson Parish Community Band performs hits and standards at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
TECH TOOLS FOR WRITERS: Elizabeth Desimone, an instructor in the library’s Internet Technology group and a creative writer, will discuss “Tech Tools for Writers” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Desimone will cover process-friendly word processors; cloud storage for research; creativity-sparking web tools; blogs by industry professionals; social media marketing platforms; and craft-related podcasts.
JAPAN TRAVEL: Members of the Japan Society of New Orleans help patrons plan travels to Japan, budget the trip and give other helpful travel advice at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Old Metairie Road.
SECULAR HUMANISTS: The monthly meeting of the New Orleans Secular Humanist Association will feature Noelle George, executive director of Foundation Beyond Belief, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
FBB is an organization that promotes secular volunteering and responsible charitable giving, and is guided by the principles of secular humanism. The organization furthers its mission through grants, disaster recovery and community volunteering.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public.