Several dozen plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits filed against the Jefferson Parish landfill are asking a judge to give them immediate access to the Waggaman site in order to conduct their own environmental testing, court records show.

According to the motion, filed Dec. 20 in the 24th Judicial District, the roughly 80 plaintiffs say ongoing attempts to improve the landfill's gas and liquid collection systems could remove crucial evidence the plaintiffs need to make their case.

The suit is just one that has been filed against the parish's dump, which has been blamed for a plague of noxious odors reported by residents in Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman. Unlike other suits, however, this one does not seek class-action status.

"Absent a prompt opportunity to inspect and sample at the Landfill, Petitioners will lose the opportunity to obtain the most pertinent site-specific information that would help establish what has transpired over the last year and how those conditions affected Petitioners," the motion argues. Not allowing such inspections would bring "irreparable harm" to the case, the motion says.

The plaintiffs have hired Maryland-based environmental scientist Paul Chrostowski to conduct the proposed testing. In an affidavit attached to the motion, Chrostowski argues that despite numerous tests by the parish and by the state, there has been no "comprehensive analysis" of the landfill gases generated by the dump. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, he says, only looked for a "limited" subset of chemicals during its air testing.

"This limited sampling and analysis...is not nearly sufficient," Chrostowski said.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal salvos fired at the landfill, which has been fingered as the main source of the smells that residents have complained of for months. Those complaints led to inspections of the landfill's gas and liquid collection systems, both of which were found to have serious problems.

In July, Parish President Mike Yenni and Councilman Paul Johnston -- whose district includes Harahan, where many of the complaints originated -- acknowledged that the landfill's systems were not operating properly.

DEQ Secretary Chuck Brown told the Parish Council in early December that he was certain that the landfill was the primary source of the odors.

At least three other suits have been filed and are seeking class-action status. The suits are currently mired in disputes over whether they belong in state or federal court. The newest suit has been assigned to 24th Judicial District Judge Steven Grefer; no hearing has been set.