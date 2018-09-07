Kenner City Council meetings will soon be more friendly to morning people.
Thursday, the City Council approved a measure that, beginning in October, will move the second meeting of every month from 5 p.m. on the third Thursday to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of every month.
The same measure will keep the first Thursday meeting, but move it back to 6 p.m.
Both measures are intended to help lure more residents to the meetings, which typically are sparsely attended.
The measure to change the meeting times passed unanimously. It includes a provision that it be after six months. If it's not working, council members said, the meetings could be moved back to their regular start times on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
"If I look out in the meetings, there are less than 10 people who don't work for the City of Kenner or Jefferson Parish," Councilwoman Kristi McKinney said during Council discussion of the measure. Moving one meeting to the day time would encourage school children on field trips, seniors and mothers to come to some meetings, she said.
Al Morella, longtime Kenner meeting attender and candidate for public office, said daytime meetings by the Parish Council had done little to lure more ordinary folks.
"I've been attending those meetings for over 20 years," he said. "The groups of people who attend those meetings are professional people, special interests, lawyers and retired people."
Moving one meeting to the morning would "shut out" some working people, he said.