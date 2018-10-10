Hoping to spur a revival of the Elmwood shopping center, the Jefferson Parish Council voted Wednesday to create the Elmwood Economic Development District.

The creation was the request of the shopping center's owner, Lauricella Land Company LLC. Louis Lauricella, said his company was committed to re-configuring the shopping center to update its look and functionality.

The district's boundary will roughly correspond to the shopping center.

That will include the building of about 500 residential units, Lauricella said. The company also plans to upgrade the infrastructure and would like to install walking paths, water features and better traffic flow, he added.

The company and the parish will also likely start to negotiate an agreement to give the developers a rebate on taxes to help reimburse them for upgrading the infrastructure around the site, commonly known as a tax-increment financing plan.

"The challenge we have is that we are trying to rebuild something that is 45 years old," Lauricella said. The company has invested approximately $10 million in renovating and buying out leases on underperforming properties in the center, he said.

"Everything we are doing here is to generate more sales taxes for Jefferson Parish," he said.

Editors Note: This story has been changed to reflect that Lauricella Land Co. has spent $10 million renovating and buying out leases of under-performing properties in the shopping center, not repurchasing parcels that had been sold.