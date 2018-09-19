The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday threw its support behind the proposed purchase and redevelopment of the Avondale shipyard, which officials estimate could bring more than 2,000 jobs back to the shuttered site.
The parish council expressed support for an agreement between the purchaser, Avondale Marine, and the parish's economic development arm, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission. While that agreement has yet to be finalized, it was the only agenda item at a special meeting of the JEDCO board Wednesday afternoon.
A second resolution supported a cooperative agreement between Avondale Marine and the New Orleans Port Commission, which controls tariffs at the site.
Avondale Marine is a partnership between Illinois-based financial services firm Hilco Global and Hilco Global T. Parker Host Inc., a shipping agent based in Virginia. The Avondale Shipyard site is owned by Huntington Ingersoll. Avondale Marine has the site under contract, but the deal has not closed yet.
T. Parker Host CEO Adam Anderson said Wednesday that he was excited by the prospects of the project.
"This is a very significant step," he said of the parish council's votes. "Our goal is to unlock the potential locked up in Avondale Shipyard."
Parish President Mike Yenni was similarly pleased.
"This could be one of the biggest economic developments the parish has ever seen," he said. "We've seen tremendous growth on the Elmwood side (of the river), now we need to see it on the west bank."
The Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Corporation plan to take up similar resolutions this week.
Purchase and redevelopment of the more than 250-acre site would be the fulfillment of a long-held desire for parish officials.
The Avondale Shipyard was the largest private employer in the state. But in 2011, then-owner Northrup Grumman announced it plans to consolidate shipbuilding efforts in Mississippi. In 2013, the last ship built there was completed.
Avondale Marine plans to turn the site into a multimodal waterfront industrial park with both small and large companies on the site. Company officials have compared their plans to similar projects in other parts of the U.S., including the redevelopment of a 3,100-acre former Bethlehem Steel site in Baltimore into cargo facility Tradepoint Atlantic.
The Avondale Shipyard comes with several advantages for a transit and logistics facility: significant crane capacity, about 8,000 feet of riverfront and deepwater access. Still, Anderson said it will require significant investment to transform it into the vision Avondale Marine has for it.
"We do not intend to build Navy ships," he told the council. The dock and levee are being upgraded and any silting and scouring in the river will have to be addressed, he added.
In other measures, the council also passed measures agreeing to provide emergency services to the site and also to study the land use in areas around the shipyard.