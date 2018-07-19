School Board races in Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes continued to draw candidates on Thursday, the second day of qualifying for the Nov. 6 election, with incumbents in both parishes facing challengers in some races.
The three-day qualifying period ends Friday for school board, municipal and judicial races in the seven-parish metro area.
Thursday was relatively quiet, after candidates poured in the first day, with no new qualifiers in Orleans Parish, where five judge races and three clerk races are on the ballot.
However, Covington Republican Richard Ducote joined Republican Greg Guidry of New Orleans in the race for associate justice in the Supreme Court, 1st District.
In Jefferson Parish, only a handful of candidates joined races for the school board and Harahan City Council.
In the school board races, Molly Brunkow joined two others in challenging Ricky Johnson for his West Bank District 2 seat. Brunkow is a Democrat, as are Johnson and April Williams. The third challenger, Eddie J. Boudreaux Jr., is a Republican.
In District 7, Billy North, a Harahan Republican, stepped in to challenge Melinda Doucet, also a Republican.
In St. Tammany Parish, incumbent Peggy Seeley, a Republican, drew two challengers for her District 8 seat, James Lyle and Mike Winkler, both Republicans. Winkler recently retired as principal of Pearl River High School, located in the district.
A third candidate, Republican James Braud, entered the race for the Slidell area District 13 seat that had drawn two Democrats Wednesday, Belinda Parker Brown and George Macri. The incumbent, Robin Mullet has not qualified.
Incumbent Sharon Lo Drucker, a Republican, qualified for the District 9 seat that had drawn no candidates on Wednesday. In the Mandeville area District 1 race, Karin Lorenz Crosby, a Republican, joined Matthew Greene. Neal Hennegan, who currently holds the seat, has not qualified.
In all, eight of the 15 seats on the St. Tammany School Board are being contested, including five in which the incumbent has qualified. Six incumbents who have qualified have not yet drawn opposition.
In the race for Harahan City Council, a trio of Republicans: Jason Asbill, Barbara Crosby-Harney and Darlene Schwartz, threw their hats in the ring.
That brings to 13 to number of competitors for the five seats.
Municipal races in St. Tammany Parish also heated up Thursday, with four new candidates qualifying for the Abita Springs Board of Aldermen. That brings the total number of candidates for the three-member board to seven. Qualifying Thursday were Jay Hawkins, the lone Democrat in the race; LeAnn Pinniger Magee, no party; and Republicans Ryan Murphy and Stephen Saussy. Murphy is the only incumbent to qualify.
In Pearl River, the race for the five seats on the Board of Alderman gained three candidates Thursday -- incumbents Bridgett Bennett and Virgil Phillips and Republican Michael Hager. Bennett is a Republican and Phillips has no party affiliation.
In Folsom, two candidates qualified for the three-member Board of Alderman -- Democrat George Garrett, who is serving an interim appointment on the board, and DeAnna Richardson Mingo, no party.
School board races are also on the ballot in Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes.
Staff writer Faimon Roberts III contributed to this report.