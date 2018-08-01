The fourth annual Jefferson Parish Library Literary Festival — “300 Years of Literature” — will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The literary festival focuses on some of the most prominent authors who have lived in New Orleans and how their books have helped define the city and its culture.
Here's the schedule:
9:30 a.m.: Susan Larson, host of WWNO Radio’s "The Reading Life" and author of "Book Lover’s Guide to New Orleans," will discuss books about the literature of the city and region in the past 300 years.
11 a.m.: Literary outsiders will be the topic for Patricia Brady. They include those who interpreted and popularized New Orleans to the rest of the country, including Lafcadio Hearn and Frances Parkinson Keyes. Brady is a social and cultural historian who has published extensively on first ladies, women, free people of color, cemeteries, literature and the arts in the South. She founded and was director of the publications department at the Historic New Orleans Collection for 20 years.
12:30 p.m.: Learn Kate Chopin’s secrets from Emily Toth, whose "Unveiling Kate Chopin" is the definitive biography. A Pulitzer Prize nominee, Toth has written 11 published books, including five on Chopin and two advice books by "Ms. Mentor." Toth teaches at LSU about women's lives, humor, food and cats.
2 p.m.: "Ignatius J. Reilly — A Very Lucky Dog," is the title of Cynthia Lejeune Nobles' talk about the fare of Ignatius and his cohorts. Through a narrative and almost 200 recipes, Nobles explores the intersection of food, history and culture found in the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. She is a food columnist for The Advocate, author of "The Delta Queen Cookbook" and a series editor for The Southern Table. She also is a member of the Newcomb College Culinary History Writers Group. She lives in Baton Rouge.
HISTORY OF HURRICANES: Carolyn Kolb, a local historian, journalist and educator, will discuss “Hurricanes: The History of Our Unwelcome Summer Visitors,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Hurricanes have been a part of New Orleans history since the city was settled by the French in the early 18th century.
MUSICAL FLASHBACK: The three-piece combo Memory Lane performs a concert of music from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
WWII DISCUSSION GROUP: Kali Martin, a staff member at the National WWII Museum, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Her topic: “The Genealogy of WWII Veterans — What, When, Where, How, and Why.”
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net or "friend" the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.