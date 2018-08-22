New members are being sought for the Archdiocesan Vocation Club of Greater New Orleans, which supports vocations to the priesthood and religious life in the Archdiocese of New Orleans through prayer, activities supporting seminarians and other religious and supporting area priests in their ministry.
Membership is open to active Catholic laymen and/or permanent deacons who belong to a church parish and have an interest in promoting vocations and supporting those in religious life.
Activities include the Prayer for Priest program; the archdiocesan annual Altar Servers Award Dinner; spring and fall cookouts; an annual priest appreciation dinner, as well as an annual religious appreciation dinner; and a special day of reflection.
Meetings in September through May are held the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. On the second Tuesday, meetings are at Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, with Mass at 6:45 a.m., followed by breakfast and a meeting.
And meetings from June through August, also on the fourth Tuesdays of the month, begin with Mass at 6:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 444 Metairie Road, Old Metairie, followed by breakfast and a meeting. All meetings include a guest speaker.
Quarterly dues are $75 per person.
For more information, contact Metairie resident Ken Krey at (504) 289-2465.
Need a good laugh?
A seminar on laughter yoga will be presented from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Jane O'Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
It is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides the same physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. Laughter yoga is done in groups, with eye contact, jokes and playfulness among participants with the goal of reducing stress and anxiety.
Judy Newman will present the program. She received her training with Madan Kataria, the founder and developer of Laughter Yoga, and Sebastian Gendry, who originated the laughter wellness concept.
Newman, a speech language pathologist for 32 years, retired in 2015 and has presented laughter yoga sessions for various health and business organizations.
For more information, call (504) 364-2660 or go to the website www.laughteryoga.org
Parkinson’s group to meet
Jill Siemssen, of U.S. World Meds, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Big Easy Parkinson Support group, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in Esplanade Room I at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie.
She will discuss medical advances in the treatment of Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s patients, family and caregivers are welcome to attend.
For information, email Bonnie Huddleston at Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or go to the website www.BigEasyFleurDeLis.org.