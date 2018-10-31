Civil War re-enactors in period civilian clothing and uniforms will greet visitors at Camp Parapet on Saturday when the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana will open the grounds to the public.
Built in 1861, the camp was part of a vast defensive line designed to defend New Orleans from river assault. From 1862-66, Camp Parapet served as the primary staging, recruiting and training grounds for the Union Army.
There will be tours, live period music and antebellum dancing with audience participation throughout the day, along with a flag-raising ceremony with rifle salutes on the hour. Displays will include period weapons, letters written by the soldiers stationed at Camp Parapet and displays from various historic sites from around the state.
The grounds are located at 2801 Arlington St., Old Jefferson. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit jeffersonhistoricalsociety.com
Rose group to meet
Neil Odenwald, professor emeritus and former director of the School of Landscape Architecture at LSU, is the guest speaker at the meeting of the New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie.
Odenwald’s topic is "Garden Design and How Roses Fit Into the Design." He has written two books: "Southern Plants (Identification, Selection and Use of) for Landscape Design" and "Plants for American Landscapes."
For more information, visit neworleans-oldroses.com.
Party at Victory Fellowship
Victory Fellowship, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie, will sponsor a “Celebration of Life” party at 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
The event will include hay rides, pony rides, inflatables, games and candy.
For more information, call Kathryn Modica at (985) 590-7119 or email kmodica@vfellow.net
Boating class
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer two free boating-safety classes at 9 a.m. Saturday and again at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The free classes last six to eight hours and are completed in one day. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements, navigational rules and charts, sailboats and subjects related to canoeing and personal watercraft.
Those completing the course will be issued a vessel operators certification card.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, must complete a boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.
To register, go to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website wlf.louisiana.gov