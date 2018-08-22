LSU fans, a treasure trove of Tiger-themed memorabilia is about to hit the market.

The collectibles also come with a colorful history: they were the property of slain Metairie tow-truck driver Big Lee Martin, who was gunned down in his front yard earlier this year by his next door neighbor after the two argued.

Martin was renowned for his devotion to LSU and filled his house with purple and gold objects, from barstools to place settings to decorations to an LSU-bedecked pool table.

It will be up for estate sale on Saturday at Martin's former residence at 615 Bonnabel Blvd, according to The Occasional Wife Metairie Facebook page. Martin was a self-professed LSU sports superfan.

"BIG LEE'S ESTATE SALE NEED WE SAY MORE" the all-caps post blares. "EVERYTHING LSU YOU COULD WANT!"

Two of Big Lee's easily recognizable trucks, a Ford F150 and an F250 — both festooned with Tiger decorations, are up for sale.

One of Big Lee's more famous possessions — his LSU-themed coffin — does not appear in the pictures that accompany the sale post.

Also included in the sale are his hot tub, patio and dining furniture and a "fully stocked" garage.

Martin and his neighbor, Wayne Higgins quarreled on May 5 while Martin did yard work in front of his house. Later, as Higgins pulled his pickup truck through his semi-circular driveway, Martin appeared to splash the truck with water from his hose, a detective testified during a July hearing. Higgins rolled his window down, and Martin sprayed his truck again, possibly hitting Higgins.

Higgins, 78, got out of his truck, pulled a gun from his fanny pack, "adopted a two-handed shooting stance" and shot Martin one time, officials have said.

The killing was captured by surveillance cameras at two different houses, including Martin's detectives have said. Higgins is charged with a single count of second degree murder. His attorneys have argued that the shooting was the result of a simmering, decades-long dispute between the two men.

At the time of his death, Martin was facing some legal problems of his own. He was facing charges in connection with an incident in which he had allegedly hit a Kenner woman with his tow truck in 2017. And he was on probation after an altercation with the owner of another tow truck company.

He also had defiantly reacted when social media commenters accused him of making unwanted advances on women.

