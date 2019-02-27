The Jefferson Parish Library now offers Creativebug, a new free digital resource that lets patrons use their library cards to access brief how-to videos as well as classes and tutorials in sewing, quilting, art and design, jewelry, cooking, music and more.
Creativebug’s video library has more than 1,000 high-quality online art and craft classes and adds new classes every day. Library patrons can watch Creativebug anytime, anywhere — in the library, on a home computer, or on a phone or tablet. Access Creativebugon the library website, jplibrary.net and click on the “Databases” tab of the homepage.
Once patrons sign up for a free Creativebug account with their library card, they can view or review any class as often as they like. Classes range from a few minutes to about an hour.
The platform is simple and intuitive, with features such as chapter divisions, note-taking tools, 20-second rewind and more. Users can download or print out patterns, instructions and recipes that accompany the classes. Users also can save favorite classes and receive personalized recommendations.
Creativebug offers many classes for both beginning and advanced crafters and artists. Budding artists can have fun with the “Creative Boot Camp: 6 Exercises to Spark Artistic Discovery” in easy painting, drawing and collage projects. The “Daily Drawing Challenge” guides students through drawing patterns with brush tip pens. Other beginning art classes cover composition, perspective and creative doodling.
GENEALOGY SERIES: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a series of 10 seminars focusing on family research seminars this spring at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Seminars, which begin at 7 p.m., include:
- March 13 — “Using Census Records”
- March 20 — “Searching Vital Records”
- March 27 — “Searching Newspapers and Obituaries”
- April 3 — “Using Fold 3 and Researching Military Records”
- April 10 — “Searching Immigration Records”
- April 17 — “Searching Cemetery Records”
- April 24 — “Using FamilySearch.org and the Family History Library”
- May 1 — “Using Ancestry.com”
- May 8 — “Genealogy and Facebook”
- May 15 — “Genealogy and Google”
RÉSUMÉS: Jessica Rareshide, a career coach and former corporate recruiter, will present two sessions on résumé writing at 6:30 p.m. at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. On March 14, Rareshide will discuss the details of résumé creation in “Effective Résumé Writing,” and participants can ask questions about how to organize their experiences on paper. The “Résumé Review Session” on March 21 will review as many as 10 résumés and make recommendations on any changes to improve them. Those who would like to have their résumés reviewed should arrive and sign up no later than 6:45 p.m. Participants should bring two copies of their résumés.