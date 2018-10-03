NOLA ParaCon, a day of panels focusing on the paranormal — science fiction, fantasy and horror — will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Here's a schedule of the sessions.
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Screenwriting with Steven Scaffidi will focus on the basics, including the first page of a screenplay, screenplay elements and how to write cinematically. Scaffidi has produced, directed and shot films and documentaries, most notably, "The People’s Story: The Devastation of Central America," which was a winner at the New York, Houston and Telluride independent film festivals. He is working on a sci-fi script.
11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.: "Science Fiction and Fantasy in New Orleans," with Ed Branley, Kirsten Corby and Brandon Black, focuses on local work in science fiction and fantasy. Branley, a writer, teacher and historian, is author of six books on New Orleans and two young adult novels, "Dragon’s Danger" and "Dragon’s Discovery." Black’s most recent story, "The Night Mississippi Declared War on the Moon," was published in Dark Oak Press’ Capes and Clockwork II. Corby is a librarian with the New Orleans Public Library. She is the author of "Daughter of Atlas, A Novel of the Fall of Atlantis."
1:30 p.m.. to 3 p.m.: "Paranormal Romance, Where Is It Going?" features four local authors, Alexandra Weis, Lila Felix, Jae Dawn and Gillian Zane, discussing the vibrant local paranormal romance field and how to connect to it. Weis has written more than a dozen novels, including the Corde Noire series, the Satyr’s Curse series, the Cover to Cover series and the Nicci Beauvoir series. Dawn is the author of "Ashes of Betrayal" (The Magicis Chronicles #1), "Shades of Dreams" (The Magicis Chronicles #2) and "Phoenix Always." Chartier’s latest release, "Forever Charmed," has been honored with the Crowned Heart of Excellence by InD’tale Magazine. Zane is an Amazon best-selling author specializing in dark genre fiction for adults.
COMPUTER CLASSES: The following classes will be held in the Learning Center at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.
- Internet Basics — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
- Intermediate Word — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
- Acing the Interview — 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5.
- Writing a Cover Letter — 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.
- LinkIn — 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8.
- Intermediate PowerPoint — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- Basic Computer Skills — 10 a.m. Oct. 10.
Each class is about two hours long.
TRICENTENNIAL READING: Susan Larson, host of "The Reading Life" on WWNO-FM, will discuss Louisiana literature at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Larson will focus on The Tricentennial Reading List, in which she talks with local authors and readers about their favorite books from 300 years of New Orleans literature.
PROPERTY SEARCHES: Christina Bryant will lead a session titled “Introduction to Property Search Resources” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. It will include free resources available online as well as resources housed in the Louisiana Division/City Archives.
DIABETES AWARENESS: Beth Gambel, area nutrition educator for the LSU AgCenter, will present “Diabetes Awareness” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. Gambel will discuss diabetes basics; carbs; sugars and starches; and managing diabetes.
BUILDINGS OF N.O.: Lake Douglas will discuss "Buildings of New Orleans," a new book he co-authored, and talk about the unique architectural style of the city at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
"Buildings of New Orleans" is a post–Hurricane Katrina overview describing about 300 significant structures, open spaces and lesser-known places, enhanced by 175 photographs and 23 maps.
WWII DISCUSSION: Craig Bauer, a history professor at the University of Holy Cross, will discuss the manufacture of the PBY Catalina Seaplane during World War II at the Lakefront in New Orleans. The World War II Discussion Group meets the first Thursday of every month to discuss the events of the 1930s and 1940s.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.