The Jefferson Parish school system is honoring the Rev. J. Nelson Brown, pastor of Second Zion Baptist Church in Marrero, as part of a new program that spotlights the schools' community partners.
The program, called “The 128,” recognizes local residents for their volunteer efforts to help students during the 128 hours a week they are not in school.
Cade Brumley, parish schools superintendent, developed the program. “Pastor Brown didn’t ask for the recognition, but we wanted to honor him and his team for the work they are doing," Cade said in a news release.
“I was overwhelmed with joy to receive this award,” Brown said. “I am so grateful for this honor.”
Brown, 67, grew up on the West Bank. He has been pastor of Second Zion for 26 years and has degrees from both Southern University and Baptist Theological Seminary.
Through a national organization called Students Standing Strong, Brown and others volunteer at Lincoln Elementary, and John Ehret, Helen Cox and Higgins high schools. Brown holds weekly luncheon meetings and about 50 students, from each of the four schools, attend.
“What we do is help students how they can be a leader, a mentor to others as well as how to deal with conflict by using God’s word — the fruits of the spirit — to help and support each other,” Brown said. “Then on Friday nights, there is another opportunity for the kids in this program to come to Second Zion for additional discussions and Bible studies.”
This is the second year of the “Students Standing Strong” program, and Brown said he is pleased with its success.
“Just after the Christmas holidays, I was at one of the schools when one of the students came in for the weekly meeting,” Brown recalled. “This young man told us how much he enjoys coming every week and that being a part of this program makes him feel safe, knowing that we are here for him.
"You just don’t know how good that made me feel hearing that from him.”
For more information on Students Standing Strong, call Brown at (504) 218-4277.
Rose group to meet
The New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie.
The guest speaker will be Stephen Scannell, the president of the Heritage Rose Foundation. He has written five books about roses and has designed rose gardens both here and in Europe.
The Old Garden Rose Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and fostering old garden roses. Membership is open to anyone interested in old garden roses, and annual dues are $25. For more information, go to neworleans-oldroses.com.