Four local horticulture and gardening experts will discuss ways to improve the environment by using one’s backyard at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
At 9:30 a.m., Linda Vinsanau will talk about keeping chickens, which can provide fresh eggs that are significantly more nutritious than those available at the supermarket. She also will discuss choosing a breed, setting up housing, local ordinances and deciding on feed. Vinsanau is president of the Master Gardeners of Greater New Orleans.
At 10:45 a.m., Jordan Bantuelle will discuss starting a mushroom garden. Bantuelle is co-owner of Southbound Gardens, an urban farming company that provides produce and starter plants.
At noon, Darci Jones will discuss beekeeping and the importance of fences and shrubbery, water, swarm control, races of bees, working the bees and bees and the law. Jones is president of the New Orleans Beekeepers Club.
At 1:15 p.m., Kathy McCrocklin will talk about butterflies, including how to choose backyard plants to attract them, what type and color of plant is important, how to plant for continuous bloom, how to avoid insecticides, providing a place for butterflies to rest and a place for puddling and encouraging caterpillars. She is a longtime member of the Master Gardeners of Greater New Orleans.
WWII DISCUSSION: Walt Burgoyne, formerly with the education department at the National WWII Museum, will discuss "The Most Feared Fighters of the War: The Gurkhas," at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
GENEALOGY SESSION: Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar on the use of Census records for family researchers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Census records can help paint a picture of the lives of ancestors with details such as date of birth and death; where they lived; who they lived with; what they did for a living; extended family members, such as elderly parents and in-laws who also live in the home; and relatives living nearby.
CHINESE STORY TIME: Preschoolers and elementary school children can learn Chinese and Chinese culture while they listen to stories from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. This program is led by Hannah Wen and Tingfeng Li.
RETIREMENT SEMINAR: Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program of the Jefferson Council on Aging, will present Social Security and Medicare information at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Alvarez will explain eligibility criteria, preparing for retirement, how to enroll, optional ages for retirement, how Social Security benefits are determined, spouse benefits and other subjects related to Social Security. Prokop will discuss the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D as well as all choices available, where to find them and what will they cost.
TERRYTOWN RENOVATION: Work on the Terrytown Library has begun, including addition of a meeting and study rooms. The library closed Feb. 27 and is expected to reopen in May.