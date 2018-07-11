Sara Ann Harris, a local author and historian, spent years as an observer in the Isleños community of lower St. Bernard Parish before deciding to document the culture. Her new book, "The Dance Halls of Spanish Louisiana," describes the dance halls that form a cornerstone of the culture.
She'll be the speaker Thursday, July 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
The Isleños are Spanish Canary Islanders who immigrated to Louisiana in the late 18th century. They compose one of the best-preserved immigrant cultures in the United States, having safeguarded their way of life into the 21st century.
The dance halls in Harris’ narrative are filled with characters. Harris tells of cultural traditions including Spanish Louisiana foods, the flavors of Spanish wines, the Isleños dialect and decimas, the Spanish Louisiana folk songs.
Harris received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Tulane University and a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of New Orleans. She taught persuasive writing at Loyola University and Dominican College and worked for 22 years in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as a communications specialist and communications director.
Upcoming events
SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, explains eligibility criteria, how to enroll, optional ages for retirement and other subjects related to Social Security at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
MUSIC EVENTS: The Ken Veca Big Band performs music from the Big Band Era at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Mike and Friends, a quartet, performs a variety of classical music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. Both events occur at the East Bank Regional, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
IT'S A MYSTERY: A new book club devoted to mysteries will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Old Metairie Road. The first book is "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (aka J. K. Rowling). When a troubled supermodel falls to her death from the balcony of her London home, it is assumed that she has committed suicide. However, her brother has doubts and calls in private detective Cormoran Strike to investigate.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, hosts Scrabble Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17. All skill levels are welcome, including those who want to learn this popular and educational board game.
GREAT BOOKS: Members of the Great Books Discussion Group will talk about Tom Stoppard’s "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The play is an absurdist, existentialist tragi-comedy that focuses on two minor characters from "Hamlet" who wait in the wings as Shakespeare's tragedy is played out around them.
ADULT SPELLING BEE: The Jefferson Parish Library will hold its sixth annual spelling bee for adults at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Adults 18 years of age and older may participate. The purpose of the spelling bee is to promote good spelling and good spelling habits, and to expand vocabulary and encourage accurate word usage and pronunciation. Competitors are eliminated as they fail to spell a given word correctly.
